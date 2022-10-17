Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha could be state’s official song

Mumbai Maharashtra may soon join a select list of states in the country which have its own ‘state song.’ The state government is likely to finalize the rousing ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha’ as the official state song, which means that it will be played during official or ceremonial events.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, minister for cultural affairs, told HT that they were working on selecting a state song. This will be from the existing gamut of songs that celebrate and praise the state of Maharashtra, its history and its culture. A meeting was held last month to discuss the issue.

“We may select ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha’ as the official state song…. Only 11 states in the country have a song of their own,” he said, adding that the final decision was likely to be announced in the first week of November.

The song, which is also referred to as the ‘Maharashtra Geet,’ has been written by the poet Raja Badhe, composed by Shrinivas Khale and sung by Krishnarao aka ‘Shahir’ Sable. Though it has not been formally designated as a state song, it is sung at several events, including those of various political parties. Shahir Sable, who passed away in 2015, was identified with this song. Incidentally, it is Sable’s centenary year which started on September 3 and is celebrated in the state.

Dilip Thakur, film historian and critic said that on May 1, 1960, when the state of Maharashtra came into existence, the song was sung before Yashwantrao Chavan, the first chief minister of the state, by Sable at the ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

So far, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have their state songs.

“In case of ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha’, the challenge is to compress it into two stanzas from the present three so that it fits into around 1.15 to 1.30 minutes. Even the playing time of the national anthem is just around 52 seconds,” Mungantiwar noted, adding that however, the wording of the lyrics will not be changed. The song will be sung at the beginning of official events and they will conclude with the national anthem.

An official from the directorate of culture, which had sent the proposal to the state government, said that the purpose was to kindle a sense of regional pride in the people. “Apart from ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha’, the other compositions in the zone of consideration include ‘Bahu Asot Sundar Sampanna Ki Maha,’ (by poet Shripad Krishna Kolhatkar), and Mangal Desha, Pavitra Desha (by Govindagraj),” he explained.

There are chances that the entire song may be adopted instead of trimming it for brevity, the official said, pointing to how the state songs of Karnataka and Uttarakhand were also long.