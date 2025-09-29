Mumbai: The police have booked an inmate of the city-based Arthur Road jail for allegedly assaulting a prison official on Saturday. The inmate, Affan Khan, was arrested for allegedly being part of a gang that had attacked cops on August 24. Jail inmate booked for assaulting jailer

The NM Joshi police said that on Saturday, Khan, a resident of Govandi, got into a fight with another inmate, Imtiaz Shaikh. When the jailer, Rakesh Chavan, attempted to intervene and break up the fight, Khan allegedly hit his head. Chavan was left with a serious eye injury, the police added.

Following the incident, Chavan was rushed to the hospital, and a case was registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station against Khan for relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 221 (obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty).

The police added that Khan had been arrested for being part of a six-member gang of alleged drug addicts which had attacked cops who were carrying out a drive against drug consumption at Shivaji Nagar and Govandi. Khan was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a constable and left him with serious injuries.