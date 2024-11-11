Jaishankar on India’s growth story: A transformation the world can’t ignore

Mumbai: India’s trajectory as a rising global power was celebrated on Sunday evening as Dr S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, spoke on the growing international acknowledgement of the country’s transformation. Addressing the silver jubilee of the Aditya Birla Scholarship Programme in the city, Jaishankar attributed this recognition to India’s rapid infrastructure development, business-friendly policies, and investments in human capital. Mumbai, India - Nov. 10, 2024: Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, with a special address by Hon’ble MEA Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and an interactive session with Prof. Michael Sandel from Harvard during the 25th anniversary celebration of the Aditya Birla Scholarships Programme at BKC in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“Today, the world increasingly appreciates the India story. We may experience it daily, but it’s essential to understand what others see as fundamentally different about us now,” he stated.

The evening featured another distinguished guest, Michael Sandel, a renowned professor of political philosophy at Harvard University. Sandel captivated the audience with thought-provoking questions, challenging perceptions of morality, markets, and values, which have shaped his legacy.

The scholarship event honoured the legacy of Aditya Vikram Birla, a pioneering industrialist whose global ventures set him apart as a visionary well ahead of his time. “My father’s legacy lives on through this scholarship programme, established in 1999 to support students in law, management, and engineering,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He said, “From an initial 15 recipients, the programme now awards 48 scholarships annually to students who go on to lead multinational companies worldwide.”

Jaishankar acknowledged Birla’s foresight, noting, “The world he prepared us for is here. Today’s foreign policy aims not just at security but at leveraging global connections for national growth.”

Michael Sandel, known for encouraging public debate on complex ethical questions, posed a series of dilemmas that stirred the audience. “There are things money can’t buy, like friendship. But what about things money can buy but perhaps shouldn’t?” he asked, drawing attention to cases where financial incentives may compromise moral values.

Sandel illustrated his points with classic ethical conundrums. One example asked if auctioning the rights to hunt a black rhino—an initiative some countries adopt to fund species conservation—could be justified. He expanded the discussion to the ethics of organ sales and whether financial desperation compromises true consent.

Linking his talk to education, Sandel questioned whether students should be financially rewarded for reading books, referencing an experiment that paid students $2 ( ₹168) per book. Opinions among attendees varied: some felt external incentives might encourage reading, while others argued it could corrupt the intrinsic value of knowledge.

Sandel concluded with a thought-provoking example involving late pickups at a nursery. When the nursery imposed a $10 fee ( ₹843) for tardy parents, lateness only increased. Sandel explained that, instead of motivating parents to arrive on time out of respect for the teachers, the fee reframed the situation as an optional service, leading parents to justify their lateness.

His observations resonated with the evening’s theme of values in a market-driven world. “Goodness, altruism, and generosity aren’t finite resources to be rationed; they’re like muscles that grow stronger with use,” Sandel concluded, challenging the economic assumption that market incentives can erode intrinsic motivation.

The celebration closed with a musical performance featuring renowned sitarist Niladri Kumar, marking a reflective and culturally rich evening for Mumbai’s intellectuals and students alike.