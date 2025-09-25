MUMBAI: Royal Manjit Singh, a 37-year-old criminal from Jammu, was arrested in Bandra on Tuesday. He had committed over 20 serious crimes, including extortion, murder and organized crime, and had absconded while on bail after a life sentence in a murder case, the police said. Jammu-based gangster Royal Manjit Singh arrested in Mumbai

According to the police, Singh was recently sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Amandeep Kaur, the son of former National Conference (NC) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Deepinder Kaur. While out on bail, he was booked again in Jammu for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate under sections 111 (organised crime), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following this, he fled Jammu and Kashmir.

The police’s investigation had revealed that he had come to Mumbai and had been hiding here. “The Jammu and Kashmir police then alerted Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, who tracked him down near the Lucky Hotel in Bandra and arrested him. He was produced in a Mumbai court and taken to Jammu on a transit remand,” said a police officer.

Singh was also implicated last year in the contract killing of rival gangster Rajesh Dogra during a gang war. He allegedly travelled to Punjab and fatally shot Dogra on a busy Mohali road, he added.