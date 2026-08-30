Jarange asks Jadhav to cancel Parbhani rally, warns Shinde against attending

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday warned deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde over a farmers’ rally scheduled in Parbhani this afternoon, organised by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav. Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Saturday, demanding that members of the Maratha community in Marathwada be issued Kunbi caste certificates and validity certificates. (HT Photo)

Jarange warned Shinde against attending the rally and said, “Don’t attend the farmers’ rally in Parbhani or face consequences. Cancel the rally; otherwise, I will come to Parbhani.”

Jadhav, who spoke to Jarange over the phone on Sunday morning, initially sought some time to respond to his demand, saying he needed to consult the party leadership. However, later, Jadhav made it clear that cancelling the programme at the last moment was not possible as preparations were made and people gathered at the venue.

Jadhav said, “It’s not possible to cancel the programme at the last moment as people have already gathered here. If he had told me last night, I would have cancelled the programme. Jarange has the moral right to criticise me.”

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Saturday, demanding that members of the Maratha community in Marathwada be issued Kunbi caste certificates and validity certificates. He urged Jadhav to cancel the rally, arguing that the Maratha community was currently engaged in a struggle for Kunbi certificates and reservation benefits and that the deputy CM should not attend such a programme in Marathwada at this time.

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Jarange also warned Shinde against travelling to Marathwada for the rally, and said that he will reach Parbhani if the deputy CM visited the city. He cautioned that the government and Shinde would have to “face consequences.”

Jarange reiterated his demand that the government immediately expedite the process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates and validity documents to eligible members of the Maratha community in Marathwada.

While launching his hunger strike on Saturday, Jarange warned the government against delaying action. “The government should not delay action by saying, ‘We will do it later.’ Caste certificates and validity certificates must be issued immediately based on the 58 lakh Kunbi records,” he said.

He also warned the government against seeking additional time to resolve the issue.

Following his exchange with Jadhav, Jarange said he would “teach them a lesson in Mumbai.” He later dropped his plan to travel to Parbhani, saying he did not want to create a law-and-order situation.