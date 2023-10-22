Jarange-Patil to relaunch indefinite hunger strike, bans politicians from entering villages

Mumbai: Two days before the 40-day deadline given to the Maharashtra government, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has decided to start a “peaceful” agitation for Maratha reservation. “If the state government fails to take a decision, I will again go on an indefinite hunger strike from October 25,” he announced, adding that he would not take water, food or any medical support during this time. The activist also declared that politicians, especially the elected ones, would not be allowed to enter villages across the state until the issue of reservation was resolved. The Maratha activist has asked supporters to hold candlelight marches at the tehsil level and ban the entry of politicians to their villages. “However, I request the community not to resort to violence. We will not support it,” he added. When asked what they would do if politicians tried to enter a village, Jarange-Patil replied that they would “push them out peacefully” (HT PHOTO)

Jarange-Patil has also planned a relay hunger strike by Marathas at the zilla parishad level from October 25, which will turn into an indefinite hunger strike from October 28. “Five crore members from Maratha community will be part of this relay hunger strike. I will reveal the future direction of the agitation on October 25,” he said. “The state government should take my demand of incorporating Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) seriously, otherwise it will not be able to withstand the next step that I am going to announce on October 25.”

The Maratha activist has asked supporters to hold candlelight marches at the tehsil level and ban the entry of politicians to their villages. “However, I request the community not to resort to violence. We will not support it,” he added. When asked what they would do if politicians tried to enter a village, Jarange-Patil replied that they would “push them out peacefully”.

Soon after the announcement, the gram panchayat of Kurunda village in Hingoli district decided to ban politicians from entering the village. Over 500 villages have already done so, and the number is likely to rapidly increase in the coming days.

The aggressive stand taken by Jarange-Patil and his supporters will further impact the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections scheduled for next year. The demand of this politically significant community, which is around 32 percent of the state’s population, has upset the OBC community, which has threatened to teach government a lesson if it shares OBC reservation with the Marathas.

Last month, Jarange-Patil called off his 17-day hunger strike in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and other ministers, and gave them 40 days to take a decision. To tackle the issue, the government formed a committee under retired judge Sandeep Shinde on September 7 to decide the methodology to issue Kunbi certificates to community members. (Kunbis are a sub-caste of Marathas but get reservation in the OBC category.) The committee is yet to submit its report.

The demand for reservation quotas by Marathas is decades old, but in 2018 the state government granted 16 percent reservation in the face of sweeping protests. This was slashed to 13 percent in jobs and 12 percent in education by the Bombay high court. In 2021, the Supreme Court quashed the move.

Given the suicides by a few Marathas youths, Jarange-Patil also requested the community not to take extreme steps. “No one should commit suicide, as I need all of you,” he said. “I am ready to risk my life for justice for the community.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that there was no need to divide the Maratha community into upper and backward sub-castes. “If the community is coming together in such a big way, discussing sub-castes and creating hurdles in the way of their demands would be inappropriate,” he said. Pawar was reacting to BJP leader Narayan Rane’s remarks that no higher-caste Maratha would ever accept a Kunbi certificate.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan questioned the timing of a government advertisement published in newspapers, which mentioned the implementation of 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) and other benefits provided to the Maratha community. “It is an unfortunate advertisement. Is the government indicating that the Marathas should focus on getting reservation under the EWS category?” he remarked.

Jarange-Patil too has criticised the government for the advertisement. “It is not acceptable,” he said. “Who has asked the government to calculate what has been spent on our community? Did they do the same with other communities?”

Responding to this, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that his government was committed to giving Marathas reservation that would stand in a court of law. “The state government is making every effort,” he said in a statement. “We have also submitted a curative petition, which was accepted by the Supreme Court on October 13. It is a comforting development, and we will put our side across effectively.”

Nanded youth dies by suicide

After Sunil Kawale (45) killed himself in Mumbai last Thursday, Shubham Pawar (24) from Nanded also died by suicide after consuming poison on Saturday. “One Maratha is equal to one lakh Marathas,” said his suicide note.

“I am sacrificing my life for Maratha reservation. Kawale, who was from Jalna, had also left a suicide note in his bag, in which he spoke about his “sacrifice for the cause of Maratha reservation”.

CM Shinde called the suicides “unfortunate, sad and painful” and urged the community to avoid taking extreme steps. “Brothers, your life is precious, think of your family, parents, children,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Faisal Malik Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP. ...view detail