Jawan arrested for stealing mobile phones

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 08:24 am IST

The accused had switched off the stolen mobile phones, not allowing the police to track the location. When one of the phones was switched on, the police identified the location in Tamil Nadu and apprehended the accused

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old Indian Army jawan was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing his colleagues’ mobile phones in the Colaba Military Camp. He has been remanded to police custody till today.

According to the police, 29 jawans stationed at the Garrison Battalion in Colaba Military Camp reported on June 22 that their mobile phones were stolen while they were asleep, the previous night. Subsequently, a case of theft was registered on June 24 against the unidentified person.

The accused had switched off the stolen mobile phones, not allowing the police to track the location. Recently, when one of the phones was switched on, the police identified the location in Tamil Nadu and apprehended the accused, said a police officer.

On questioning him, the police learnt that he was a jawan from the same military camp and identified him as B Alfa Rabohi Beho, hailing from Mizoram. He confessed to the crime, said the police officer. The police recovered 20 phones from his possession.

