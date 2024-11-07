Mumbai: A jeweller was tricked by a man who allegedly claimed to be a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee living at the RBI quarters. The man showed forged receipts of payments for gold ornaments worth ₹8.5 lakh he did not make to convince the jeweller to trust him with jewellery worth ₹1 lakh for his engagement and to give him the rest after the amount is credited for him. Jeweller duped by a person who posed as RBI official

According to the police, the Himmatlal Jain, 67, lives with his family in Malad East and owns a Jewellery shop in Goregaon East. The accused, Akshat, claiming to be an RBI official, came to the jewellery shop along with his friend on May 19. He said that he was residing in RBI quarters in Goregaon and was purchasing gold ornaments for his marriage. After placing an order of gold jewellery worth ₹8.5 lakh, he made the payment online and showed the receipt of ₹8.5 lakh online transfer on his mobile phone to the Jain. Jain checked his mobile phone and received no notification from the bank about money credited. As Jain did not get the confirmation of the online transaction, Akshat allegedly requested him to let him take gold two gold rings in the time being, for himself and his fiancée, worth ₹1 lakh for his engagement in Lonavla on May 20. said a police officer.

Two days later, Jain still did not see the ₹8.5 lakh credited to his account, so began contacting Akshat. Akshat first said that he was busy in his engagement and that the money was yet to be credited due to public holidays, then began saying he was busy in his marriage preparations and that Jain should wait. After two months of dodging with excuses, Akshat stopped responding to Jain’s calls. Six months later, Jain approached the Vanrai police station and filed a complaint against Akshat.

The complainant alleged in his complaint that the accused was lured to buy eight lakhs worth gold ornaments and pretended that they had deposited money online. Then they made a way with two gold rings worth ₹1 lakh without giving money, said a police officer. An FIR was registered against Akshat and his associate on November 5.

“We inquired about the matter and found CCTV footage of the suspect. We are searching for the accused,” said senior inspector Rampyare Rajbhar of the Vanrai police station.