Jeweller shot dead in robbery at store in Mumbai’s Dahisar

A shopkeeper died when three unidentified robbers fired a round inside his jewellery store in Dahisar east of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The incident took place at about 10.45am when three robbers arrived at Om Sairaj Jewellery store at Gavde Nagar in Dahisar east.

They fired one round at the shopkeeper, killing him on the spot. The robbers then filled two bags with jewellery before fleeing the spot.

According to the Dahisar police, the number plate of the bike was folded so no one could take down its registration number. Police have gathered the CCTV recordings of the road and are trying to trace the accused.

“A check post has been set up at all exit roads. We have also alerted our informers to look out for the robbers,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.