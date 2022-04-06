JJ dean bans entry of private labs after patients complain

Mumbai After receiving several complaints of in-house patients being asked to undergo pathological tests outside the hospital, the new Sir JJ Hospital dean has put up stickers prohibiting the entry of private laboratory players inside the premises.

Dr Pallavi Saple held a meeting with all the department heads and sent notices to ensure that patients are not asked to get diagnostic tests from private laboratories.

“This was the first thing that was brought to my notice as I took charge of the dean’s post. Many patients are being sent outside for basic diagnostic tests. People from the private lab are roaming around the hospital. We have stopped their entry. I am investigating why this is happening and trying to find a solution to close the gaps at the earliest,” said Dr Saple. The hospital has put up stickers in strategic locations with the words “Outsider medical agencies & pathology labs are not allowed on the hospital premises.”

While speaking to HT, a senior doctor said the problem has been acute for the last one and half years. “We are forced to ask patients to get tests done outside as in the case of an emergency, we can’t start any treatment without a report. Our lab takes 24 to 48 hours to send reports,” he said. He added that patients coming to JJ Hospital are poor and most of them come from rural parts of Maharashtra. “The private laboratories give them 40-50% discount,” he said. The doctor also pointed out the shortage of medicines and other essential things like gloves.

Dr Saple also agreed that there is an ongoing crisis in the hospital like shortage of medicine, non-surgical items, and other essential items which are used to conduct blood tests. “I am trying to resolve the issue at the earliest and streamline the patient-care services at the hospital,” she said.

An official from the dean’s office said there were many complaints about how hospitalised patients were asked to get basic tests like complete blood count tests, routine blood sugar tests, lipid tests etc., from private laboratories. “After taking over as dean, she has on priority pulled up the in-house laboratory on why these tests were not done in-house and referred to private labs,” said the source.