JJ dean bans entry of private labs after patients complain
Mumbai After receiving several complaints of in-house patients being asked to undergo pathological tests outside the hospital, the new Sir JJ Hospital dean has put up stickers prohibiting the entry of private laboratory players inside the premises.
Dr Pallavi Saple held a meeting with all the department heads and sent notices to ensure that patients are not asked to get diagnostic tests from private laboratories.
“This was the first thing that was brought to my notice as I took charge of the dean’s post. Many patients are being sent outside for basic diagnostic tests. People from the private lab are roaming around the hospital. We have stopped their entry. I am investigating why this is happening and trying to find a solution to close the gaps at the earliest,” said Dr Saple. The hospital has put up stickers in strategic locations with the words “Outsider medical agencies & pathology labs are not allowed on the hospital premises.”
While speaking to HT, a senior doctor said the problem has been acute for the last one and half years. “We are forced to ask patients to get tests done outside as in the case of an emergency, we can’t start any treatment without a report. Our lab takes 24 to 48 hours to send reports,” he said. He added that patients coming to JJ Hospital are poor and most of them come from rural parts of Maharashtra. “The private laboratories give them 40-50% discount,” he said. The doctor also pointed out the shortage of medicines and other essential things like gloves.
Dr Saple also agreed that there is an ongoing crisis in the hospital like shortage of medicine, non-surgical items, and other essential items which are used to conduct blood tests. “I am trying to resolve the issue at the earliest and streamline the patient-care services at the hospital,” she said.
An official from the dean’s office said there were many complaints about how hospitalised patients were asked to get basic tests like complete blood count tests, routine blood sugar tests, lipid tests etc., from private laboratories. “After taking over as dean, she has on priority pulled up the in-house laboratory on why these tests were not done in-house and referred to private labs,” said the source.
-
Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers
The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada's wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years.
-
Amid concerns of waning immunity, experts push for boosters
Mumbai With the state lifting all Covid-induced restrictions in the city, including the mask mandate, medical experts have sounded alarm bells over waning immunity in the population that was administered the Covid vaccine in the early phase of the inoculation drive. Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state's Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today.
-
Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held
PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. Margaje's, was held from a village in Satara, said officials. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district (31), Pravin Shivaji Margaje.
-
Karnataka HM says youth killed as he didn't know Urdu, retracts statement
Stoking a controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here was because Chandru's did not know Urdu, but subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage. His statement evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the killing was over road rage. Later retracting his statement, Jnanendra said it was source-based information, which was 'wrong.'
-
One schoolgirl killed, two others injured in accident at Delhi's Paschim Vihar
The police have constituted two teams to trace the owners of both the vehicles while they (accused) have managed to escape. The police have taken the offending vehicle (truck) to its custody.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics