JJ Hospital steps up security to end nexus between staff and private labs
Mumbai: In a bid to end the flourishing business of doctors at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, who allegedly refer admitted patients to private laboratories for routine blood investigation, the dean has increased security and ordered the installation of extra CCTVs at the casualty department gate, where blood samples were found to be exchanged.
Dr Pallavi Saple’s battle to end the nexus between the private laboratories and staff at the state-run hospital started soon after she took over as dean in April. Spread over 43 acres, JJ Hospital sees a footfall of up to 2,000 outpatients every day and treats around 1,000 admitted patients on any given day.
“As soon as I took charge, this was the first thing brought to my notice. There were complaints of staff from private laboratories freely roaming around the hospital,” said Saple.
“We first put-up stickers warning ‘Outsider medical agencies & pathology labs are not allowed’ on the hospital premises.”
Saple also held meetings with all heads of departments and sent out circulars asking them to ensure no patient is asked to get diagnostic tests done at private laboratories.
While she was trying to fix the problem, within a month of her joining, Saple’s office received another complaint of an admitted patient being referred to a private laboratory for pre-surgery routine tests, including complete blood count (CBC) test, HIV, hepatitis, etc.
The dean then set up a three-member committee on May 26 under Dr Shubhangi Agde, head of the pathology department. “The investigation is complete. We found some loopholes including the fact that blood samples were exchanged from the casualty gate where there was no CCTV. We have now installed one CCTV and will be installing two more. We have increased our surveillance to check and stop the entry and exit of staffers from private labs or relatives of patients going out with blood samples,” she said.
Saple added that as per the committee’s recommendation, the on-duty resident medical officer (RMO) doctors will take rounds of wards in the morning when blood samples are usually collected and take a review from the on-duty nurse and resident doctors.
“This will reduce routine complaints. We also found that sometimes, in case a machine is not functioning, the doctor may have to send blood samples for investigation outside. These may be emergencies. There are also some special tests like genetic testing that are not available in the hospital. In such circumstances, the committee has recommended that prior permission be taken from the head of the department or RMO,” said Saple.
The dean has also strengthened security inside the hospital. Security staff will now take rounds in three shifts and all hospital staff-doctors, nurses, class III, and Class IV - have to compulsorily wear their identity cards.
“We are making identity cards for the patient’s relatives too. This will help us be more vigilant of suspicious people visiting the wards,” she said.
Ravi Duggal, a public health researcher and activist said referring government hospital patients to private laboratories have been happening for a while everywhere.
“It is good that Dr Saple is taking care and getting discipline in the system. But we also have to ensure and assure that all facilities like chemicals in the laboratories are available and machines are functional. Often because of the absence of chemicals in the labs, they have to refer investigations outside,” he said.
