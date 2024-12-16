Mumbai: To address the growing complexities of urban environments, Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture, and Design (SJJAAD) (Deemed to be University under the De-Novo category) has announced the launch of its first-ever Master of Architecture in Metropolitan Architecture program. The course is approved by the Council of Architecture of India and will commence in January. The council and the university believe that it will fill a critical gap in architectural education by focusing on the unique needs of metropolitan cities. JJ School of Art announces master’s in metropolitan architecture

Prof Rajnish Kamat, vice-chancellor of the university, highlighted the importance of such interdisciplinary learning. He said, “Metropolitan cities are living laboratories of change. This program prepares students to address urban challenges with creativity and sensitivity.” He further stated that as a De-Novo university SJJAAD must run innovative programs, and newer programs are in the making. “This year for the first time university decided to hold a winter session admission and it will start with this course.”

This pioneering program aims to equip students with an in-depth understanding of the processes that shape modern cities and enables them to design sensitive interventions rooted in the contemporary functioning of urban areas. Prof Mustansir Dalvi, member of the committee that designed this program, and expert in urban design, pointed out the relevance of the program as our cities are evolving at an unprecedented pace. He said, “Architects need to understand not just the physical fabric of these spaces but also their social, cultural, and economic dynamics. This program will build capacity for addressing the multifaceted challenges of metropolitan architecture, including urban planning, cultural preservation, and legislative frameworks,” Dalvi added.

The program will offer a broad spectrum of career outcomes, ranging from architectural practice and urban planning to academic research and writing. According to Prof Rajiv Mishra, principal of SJJAAD, “This initiative aligns with the growing need to rethink the role of architects in shaping urban futures. The course is structured to help students develop expertise in areas such as brownfield redevelopment, legislative design for Tier II and Tier III cities, and the preservation of intangible urban heritage.” He said as Indian cities continue to grow and grapple with increasing complexities, the Master of Architecture in Metropolitan Architecture will help foster changemakers to redefine urban living, ensuring a sustainable, inclusive, and culturally rich future.