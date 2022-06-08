JNPA seeks to revoke 1998 order prohibiting construction of port in ESZ
Mumbai The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), responsible for administering the Centre’s Wadhavan Port project, has sought to rescind a September 1998 order of the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA), prohibiting the construction of a major port within the predominantly tribal Dahanu eco-sensitive zone (ESZ).
On May 12 this year, the JNPA submitted an application to this effect before the newly-reconstituted DTEPA. In addition to modification of the 1998 order, the JNPA has separately sought the Authority’s no-objection certificate for the port project, which is one of the compliances mandated by the MoEFCC. A third application has also been made, asking that the MoEFCC be made a party to the matter before the DTEPA, which is expected to rule on the JNPA’s application on June 23.
Vishwanath Gharat, general manager of port planning at JNPA, confirmed that these applications have indeed been submitted, but declined to comment further, saying he has not been authorised to speak on the matter.
However, a senior official at JNPA said under conditions of anonymity, “The port is of immense strategic importance to India’s logistics sector. Our port at Nhava is getting saturated. In order to compete with other countries that have heavily invested in ports, including China, Korea, UAE and Singapore, we need to expand. We are awaiting the DTEPA’s decision.”
Despite widespread opposition to the project by local communities, who fear displacement and loss of customary livelihoods as experienced by indigenous communities in Raigad’s Uran taluka (where JNPA operates India’s largest cargo port at Nhava Sheva), the union environment ministry in October 2020 granted the project terms of reference (ToR), a step which precedes impact assessments and grant of environmental clearance (EC).
Experts have maintained that the ministry’s decision to grant ToR to JNPA runs contrary to the DTEPA’s clear opposition to the project. In 1998, the Centre had proposed to allow logistics giant P&O Ports to develop a port in Dahanu. While the DTEPA permitted the company to start preliminary surveys and data collection for the project, they later rejected the proposal. The Authority’s official stand on the issue was once again reiterated in 2017, under the aegis of its former chairperson, the late retired high court judge Justice Dharmadhikari, who prohibited JNPA from establishing a proposed satellite port in Wadhavan.
“The DTEPA has been appointed by the MoEFCC, and they have opposed the project multiple times. Now, after the chairperson’s death, the MoEFCC has been facilitating backdoor attempts at pushing the plans forward. They passed an office memorandum last month classifying ports and harbours as permissible activities within the ESZ. The JNPA has also sought to make the MoEFCC a party to the case, which suggests that the Centre’s opinion is being imposed on a decision that is contrary to its interests,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee of Mumbai-based Conservation Action Trust (CAT) and invitee of the DTEPA.
Bhushan Bhoir, a Palghar-based fisherman and professor of marine biology, who has been tracking the project closely, said, “This port project will cause immense damage to the intertidal marine ecosystem. The JNPA has a poor track record of ensuring indigenous people’s rights. At their port in Uran, none of the several hundreds of fisherfolk who were displaced, or whose livelihoods were disrupted, have seen any relief. We will not allow the same to happen in Dahanu.”
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics