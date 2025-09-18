Job recruitment agent arrested in human trafficking racket

MUMBAI: The South Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a job recruitment agent for allegedly promising Indian nationals lucrative jobs in Bangkok and Thailand, from where they were forced by Chinese nationals to go to Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to work in cybercrime. The Chinese seized their passports and told them that if they wanted to return to India, they would have to pay 20,000 Chinese yen or ₹2.5 lakh. (Shutterstock)

“We have arrested Salman Munir Shaikh, 24, from Naya Nagar in Mira-Road,” said a police officer, adding that the complaint on the human trafficking was registered by a local at the Antop Hill police station in August.

“The complainant was looking for a job through a job portal when he came into contact with Shaikh,” said the police officer. “He was told he would get ₹70,000 per month as salary for a job in Thailand. He was asked to pay ₹30,000 for the ticket and visa.”

In February, 2024, the complainant, along with three others, went to Thailand. A Chinese woman took them to Laos from the airport in a car. “Later, they were forced into cybercrime, asked to trap people and cheat them in foreign countries, especially in India, as they were familiar with the language,” said the police officer. “When they asked for their passports back, they were asked to pay ₹2.5 lakh.”

The officer said that the men were then asked to bring two more people to Laos from India. They then lured two men into the racket and got themselves rescued, after which they registered a case when they returned to India. “On their complaint, we arrested Shaikh and are questioning him on how many Indians he has sent to Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar in this scam,” said the officer.

The police said that more than 1,000 Indians were presently trapped in cybercrime work in foreign countries. “We urge people to verify job offers, especially from foreign countries like Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia or even Bangkok, to avoid getting trapped in such rackets,” said the police officer.