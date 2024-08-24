MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered another jolt in western Maharashtra as Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, on Friday announced he would join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He is likely to contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Kagal constituency in Kolhapur against sitting MLA and Ajit Pawar-led NCP minister Hasan Mushrif. Jolt to BJP as Samarjeetsinh Ghatge to join Pawar-led NCP, Harshwardhan Patil too in touch

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s arch-rival and BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, too, is in touch with the Pawar faction. The developments come as a setback for the BJP as both Ghatge and Patil were part of the party’s plans to build a strong base in politically significant western Maharashtra. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the party would not stop those who want to go.

Ghatge, considered a close aide of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, resigned on Friday from the primary membership of the BJP. He held a public meeting in which he asked his supporters what his future plans should be.

“Should I contest as an Independent or take up the ‘Tutari’ (Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s poll symbol)?” Ghatge asked the workers, to which they responded, “‘Tutari!” “Should I take it up now or later?” he asked again, to which his supporters replied, “Now!”

Ghatge clarified that he took the decision to join NCP (SP) after informing Fadnavis. “I have the courage to inform my leader before taking the decision. I told Fadnavis saheb that I have to take it.”

Addressing the state NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil who joined the meeting, he said, “I want to assure you that just as I worked sincerely for BJP for eight years, I will work sincerely under your and Pawar saheb’s leadership.”

Patil, while addressing the gathering, indicated Ghatge’s candidature from the Kagal assembly constituency by urging his supporters to ensure a repetition of the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat result in Kagal.

The NCP (SP) announced that the official induction of Ghatge will be held in a public rally in Kagal on September 3 where NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar will also be present.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former minister Harwardhan Patil is also in touch with NCP (SP) leadership, party insiders said.

Patil is keen to contest from his traditional Indapur assembly seat in Pune district which is currently represented by Ajit-led party MLA, Dattaray Bharne.

“Patil is upset over not getting candidature from the Indapur assembly constituency as the party has joined hands with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP,” said a senior NCP (SP) leader.

NCP (SP) insiders said that Pawar is yet to take a decision on Patil. The veteran politician is not sure whether Patil is keen on contesting on NCP (SP) ticket or wants support to contest as an independent.

“Pawar was seriously considering Pravin Mane as the candidate from the seat because Bharne shifted loyalty to Ajit Pawar. It is now up to Pawar saheb to take a decision,” said the NCP insider.

Mane is the son of the chairman of Sonai Dairy, Dashrath Mane. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the family decided to return to the Pawar camp. In 2019, NCP was confused between Dashrath and Bharne and finally the former was asked to wait for the next elections.

Patil, who is also a four-term MLA from the seat, had revolted against giving candidature to Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati seat during the Lok Sabha elections but chose to support her after meeting Fadnavis.

The developments are being seen as a setback to BJP as both leaders were part of their initial plan to build a strong base in western Maharashtra, which was once the stronghold of the undivided NCP. Former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil was the only leader from the entire western Maharashtra region who dared to part ways with the BJP and extended his support to NCP (SP) in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, too, said that the party cannot stop those who want to go. “We want him to wait but if he has taken a decision, we cannot hold him back. If he waits, then the party will take a decision on him,” Bawankule told reporters.