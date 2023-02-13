Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Journalist killed in Ratnagiri: State announces 25 lakh compensation to family

Journalist killed in Ratnagiri: State announces 25 lakh compensation to family

Published on Feb 13, 2023

Mumbai: The state government on Sunday announced 25 lakh compensation to the family of late journalist Shashikant Warise from Ratnagiri. He was allegedly crushed under an SUV driven by a local goon for writing several reports on a controversial greenfield refinery project in Konkan, which is being staunchly opposed by locals.

Ratnagiri district guardian minister Uday Samant announced that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved financial aid of 25 lakh to the family of Warise. “ 10 lakh will be given from the chief minister’s relief fund and 15 lakh from other sources,” he added. “The government will also give a job to Warise’s son.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, had demanded that the state government should provide aid of 50 lakh to Warise’s kin.

On Saturday, the state directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the crime and declared that the case will be sent to a fast-track court. Warise, 48, was allegedly run over on February 7 by a land dealer – Pandharinath Amberkar – at Rajapur town, Ratnagiri. Later, Amberkar was arrested.

Meanwhile, Raut on Sunday shared a photograph on Twitter of the car which he claimed was owned by Ambekar. It had the logo of the refinery at the back.

“Amberkar’s car has the logo of the refinery company RRPCL on its back, in which a company from ‘Saudi Arabia’ has invested. The assassination of Warise is a conspiracy. Ambekar was present at the Anganewadi fair. He met many leaders. Who is the leader? The next day Warise was killed,” tweeted Raut.

