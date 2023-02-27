Juvenile protection unit rescues 32 children in 2 months

Mumbai: The Special Juvenile Protection unit (SJPU) of the Mumbai police have rescued 32 minor children who were trafficked from different parts of the country and Nepal in the last two months. HT Image

According to the SJPU officers, 16 people were arrested for employing minors in their establishments in nine cases registered since January.

The children were rescued after the crime branch officers raided several establishments in Oshiwara, Nagpada, Samta Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Worli and Sakinaka. Of the 32 children, 14 were from Nepal, 14 from Bihar, four from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The crime branch officers said that several children were trafficked for cheap labour or prostitution.

“Every child has a story to tell which gives us a clear view of the circumstances in which they landed in Mumbai,” the officer said.

“Many of these children are trafficked to Mumbai due to their poor financial background. There are also times when the children do not have guardians or parents to take accountability so these agents pick them up under the guise of getting them jobs and shelter,” the officer added.

The officials said that they conduct regular raid industries and children are mainly found working in commercial establishments, tea stalls and unregistered businesses.

Besides traditional industries such as embroidery, leather, gold polishing, it was found that the majority of the children are now working in hotels and eateries, followed by grocery stores and poultry shops. These children are either locals or may be from other states who work part-time or full-time with little or no wages.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, over 320 cases were registered in the state in 2021 with over 100 cases from Mumbai alone.

According to prevalent laws, children below 14 years are allowed to work for stipulated duration in their family-owned business (run and owned by child’s parents or their immediate siblings), without compromising on their education.