Kalyan: A 12-year-old boy from Kalyan, who was injured after touching a live wire of a transformer installed next to a public toilet on Sunday, died during treatment at JJ Hospital on Monday. Kalyan boy who was injured after touching live wire dies

Identified as Sonu Ram (12), he was a Class 6 student and one of the three children of Meghnath Ram.

The family lived in a room on the terrace of the public toilet in Kalyan. Meghnath worked as a cleaner in the public toilet operated by a private contractor.

Meghnath Ram told HT, “I was seated on the terrace of the toilet, while my son was playing behind the room. On hearing some noise from the transformer, I found my son lying on the floor with serious injuries. We took him to a nearby hospital where doctors referred him to JJ hospital. A doctor said to me that the condition of the boy was very critical. On the second day, doctors pronounced that the boy had died during the treatment.”

Locals claimed that the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had constructed the public toilet two years ago with the transformer located dangerously close to it.

Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station, said, “We have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report). We will investigate the matter and if anyone is found responsible, then we will register an FIR against them.”

When contacted, Vijay Singh Dudhbhate, public relations officer, MSEDCL, Kalyan said, “The transformer was installed at the spot even before the public toilet. The electricity inspector will conduct a panchnama and submit a report regarding the incident to the superiors.”