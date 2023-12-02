Kalyan businessman murders wife and son amidst financial crisis

Kalyan: A Kalyan-based businessman, Deepak Gaikwad, allegedly killed his wife and seven-year-old son, due to financial troubles. Gaikwad, 45, owned three toy gift shops and a finance company in Kalyan. The incident occurred at Om Deepalay Apartment in Rambaug Lane 3 around 1:30 pm on Friday. HT Image

Police sources said that Gaikwad, grappling with financial losses for the past one and a half years in his finance business, may have taken this drastic step. Police suspect that he strangulated his wife and son in the house. He then informed one of his staff about the murder and instructed him to inform his relative about it before fleeing from the spot.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The staff member, upon finding the house locked, informed Gaikwad’s brother, who had a duplicate key. Upon entering, they found the bodies and alerted the police. The Mahatma Phule police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Rukhmani Bai Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.