close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan businessman murders wife and son amidst financial crisis

Kalyan businessman murders wife and son amidst financial crisis

ByN K Gupta
Dec 02, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Kalyan businessman allegedly kills wife and son due to financial troubles. Police suspect he strangulated them before fleeing the scene. Case registered.

Kalyan: A Kalyan-based businessman, Deepak Gaikwad, allegedly killed his wife and seven-year-old son, due to financial troubles. Gaikwad, 45, owned three toy gift shops and a finance company in Kalyan. The incident occurred at Om Deepalay Apartment in Rambaug Lane 3 around 1:30 pm on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

Police sources said that Gaikwad, grappling with financial losses for the past one and a half years in his finance business, may have taken this drastic step. Police suspect that he strangulated his wife and son in the house. He then informed one of his staff about the murder and instructed him to inform his relative about it before fleeing from the spot.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The staff member, upon finding the house locked, informed Gaikwad’s brother, who had a duplicate key. Upon entering, they found the bodies and alerted the police. The Mahatma Phule police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Rukhmani Bai Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out