THANE: A developer in Kalyan has accused the deputy city chief of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s youth wing and six others of extortion, intimidation and obstructing construction work at Vadavali. The Khadakpada police in Kalyan registered an FIR on Friday after developer Mangesh Dashrath Gaikar alleged repeated threats from the group over the past month. Kalyan developer accuses Shiv Sena youth leader, six others of extortion; FIR lodged

Gaikar, who is executing three residential projects–Mangesh Star, Mangeshi Heaven and Mangeshi Gemini– told police that on October 25, around 10.33am, Vaibhav Patil, the son of a former municipal corporator, along with Sunil Rajaram Patil, Pankaj Patil, Uddhav Patil, Tejas Patil, Dhruv Patil and Karan Patil, allegedly stormed the site, abused the labourers and staff, and forcibly halted all work.

The group allegedly warned the developer that the area “belonged” to them, insisting that all construction material be sourced through them. If not, they allegedly demanded ₹3,000 per truck as hafta. “Until we say yes, the site cannot function or you will be killed,” Gaikar quoted the accused as saying in his complaint.

Gaikar added that similar threats were issued twice earlier, prompting him to finally approach the police after the third confrontation. He said hiring only local workers was not always possible given the technical requirements of the project. He has sought immediate arrests.

The accused Sena leader Vaibhav Patil, however, denied the allegations, calling the FIR “politically motivated”. He said he only held meetings with the developer to discuss jobs for local youth. “Why was the case filed after 20 days? If I demanded extortion, let them show proof. This is a conspiracy by political opponents ahead of municipal elections,” Patil said.

Senior police inspector Amarnath Waghmode of Khadakpada police station said notices have been issued to all accused. “We are collecting evidence and will cross-examine statements from both sides. No arrests have been made yet. Further action will follow after the investigation,” he said.