Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation starts cleaning smaller nullahs in twin cities

Like the big nullahs are cleaned by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) before monsoon, this time the civic body has also decided to clean all the smaller nullahs and gutters in the city.

“In the cleanliness drive initiated by us, we will also focus on cleaning the small nullahs across the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli. Ahead of the monsoon we have started cleaning the smaller nullahs and gutters well in advance at ward levels,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

Every year, the civic body takes up the nullah cleaning work by mid-May and includes cleaning of big nullahs in the city followed by the small nullahs. This year, the cleaning work began in advance by focussing on the smaller nullahs at the initial stage.

Last year, even if the KDMC claimed that it had cleaned all the major nullahs before the monsoon, residents complained that the work was done shoddily.

In the KDMC limits, there are 93 big nullahs that cover 99km and small nullahs that cover 785km.

“These smalls are the ones that choke up and lead to flooding in most parts of the city during monsoon. The big nullahs, however, have space and allow the water to flow. The small nullahs need to be cleaned with priority,” said Rakesh Surve, 43, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Kalyan (E).

