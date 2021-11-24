Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan MSRTC suspends 27 agitating staff for not returning to work
Kalyan MSRTC suspends 27 agitating staff for not returning to work

Kalyan MSRTC has served notices to more than 300 agitating staff, asking them to resume work; despite several warnings, Kalyan MSRTC has suspended 27 of them for not resuming work
The Kalyan MSRTC has suspended 27 agitating staff members for failing to resume work despite several warnings by the transport body. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 08:45 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Following continuous agitation by Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, the Kalyan MSRTC has suspended 27 of them for not resuming work despite several warnings.

The MSRTC employees across the state have been agitating since October 27, demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government that would give them better salary and greater job security.

“We have served notices to the employees to join back to work so that the services can be resumed. We suspended 27 of them who did not join back to work,” said Vijay Gaikwad, depot manager, Kalyan MSRTC.

Kalyan MSRTC served notices to more than 300 staff, asking them to resume work.

There are around 60-plus buses at the Kalyan depot that provide transportation to routes like Malshej Ghat, Kasara, Express Highway, Konkan, Mumbai, Nashik and Pune.

“The communication between the government and the staff union is under way. We will continue the agitation. They are suspending the staff but this won’t make any difference to the agitation,” said Ashok Sagbhor, secretary for employee union, Kalyan depot.

