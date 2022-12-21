Kalyan traffic cop suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral

Mumbai: A traffic policeman from Kalyan was suspended on charges of corruption after he was caught on camera asking for a bribe from an autorickshaw driver while on duty.

The video shot by the auto driver went viral on social media on Tuesday. The video showed the cop asking for money from the auto driver after being caught for an alleged traffic violation.

The incident took place at the Chakki naka premises in Kalyan East on Monday night inside the traffic police chowki. In the video, the policeman demands ₹500 instead of ₹100 offered by the auto driver and eventually accepts ₹200.

“We got to know about the incident when we saw the video online. We verified the incident and then posted it on social media and asked the traffic police department to act against it. This kind of blatant corruption needs to be stopped. There should be a detailed inquiry in this matter,” said Satyajit Burman, representative of Kalyan citizen forum.

Following the complaint, the traffic police initiated a probe into the matter and on Tuesday evening the traffic cop Nivruti Menawane,57, was suspended.

“A probe was ordered in this matter and with immediate effect, the traffic cop was suspended from his duty,” said Ravindra Kshirsagar, senior police inspector, traffic police, Kalyan East unit.

