Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan traffic cop suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral

Kalyan traffic cop suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral

mumbai news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 06:22 PM IST

The incident took place at the Chakki naka premises in Kalyan East on Monday night inside the traffic police chowki. In the video, the policeman demands ₹500 instead of ₹100 offered by the auto driver and eventually accepts ₹200

Kalyan traffic cop suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral
Kalyan traffic cop suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral
BySajana Nambiar

Mumbai: A traffic policeman from Kalyan was suspended on charges of corruption after he was caught on camera asking for a bribe from an autorickshaw driver while on duty.

The video shot by the auto driver went viral on social media on Tuesday. The video showed the cop asking for money from the auto driver after being caught for an alleged traffic violation.

The incident took place at the Chakki naka premises in Kalyan East on Monday night inside the traffic police chowki. In the video, the policeman demands 500 instead of 100 offered by the auto driver and eventually accepts 200.

“We got to know about the incident when we saw the video online. We verified the incident and then posted it on social media and asked the traffic police department to act against it. This kind of blatant corruption needs to be stopped. There should be a detailed inquiry in this matter,” said Satyajit Burman, representative of Kalyan citizen forum.

Following the complaint, the traffic police initiated a probe into the matter and on Tuesday evening the traffic cop Nivruti Menawane,57, was suspended.

“A probe was ordered in this matter and with immediate effect, the traffic cop was suspended from his duty,” said Ravindra Kshirsagar, senior police inspector, traffic police, Kalyan East unit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out