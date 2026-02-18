MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Tuesday presented themselves before the state legislative council’s privileges committee where they had been summoned for a hearing in a case related to Kamra’s viral video. The comedian last year had sung a satirical song tangentially referring to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor”, which sent the collective hackles of the Mahayuti up. Kamra, Andhare hearing in ‘Thane ki rickshaw’ case, postponed to March 10

Andhare, who released a video supporting Kamra and questioning why “others” who had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had not been similarly targeted, also found herself at the receiving end of the Mahayuti’s ire. Both were summoned by the privileges committee for “insulting” Shinde.

However, the hearing was postponed to March 10, as complainant BJP MLC Praveen Darekar was absent. “I am safe. I believe in the Constitution and I will come again on March 10,” said Kamra. The committee has asked Kamra to attend the hearing next time with a lawyer who can speak Marathi.

Darekar moved a breach of privilege motion against Kamra and Andhare on March 26, 2025, for the “derogatory” language used by them while referring to Shinde. Since the song was released online during the budget session of the legislature, Kamra was held in breach of privilege of the House. Kamra and Andhare were summoned on February 5 but both requested the privileges committee to postpone the hearing.

On Tuesday, Kamra reached the state legislature with his lawyer while Andhare was accompanied by Thackeray faction leader Anil Parab. As per norms, the privileges committee has to register the statement of the complainant first and only then can it register the statement of the accused. As Darekar was absent, the committee had no choice but to reschedule the hearing.

Andhare told committee chairperson Prasad Lad that she would be busy with family functions in February and requested him to fix a date in March. After a discussion, the committee scheduled the next hearing for March 10.

During the discussion with Kamra and his lawyer, the committee realised that neither understood or spoke Marathi well. “The hearing takes place in Marathi so it is necessary for the accused or his lawyer to be fluent in the language,” said Lad. “We have asked Kamra to come with a suitable lawyer next time.”

Kamra caught the attention of the media with his statement T-shirt that had the Indian Constitution printed on it in red. He initially refused to make any statement and said he would speak only after presenting his side before the committee in the next hearing. When the media asked him if he feared being attacked, Kamra replied, “I feel safe. I have faith in the Constitution.”

Sushma Andhare said that the committee offered them tea and discussed what had happened. “They told us that since Darekar was not present, the hearing would be held on March 10,” she said.