Kamra is an urban Naxal who uses low level comedy to defame respected: Fadnavis

MUMBAI: A day after Puducherry-based stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra stirred up controversy by posting a video in which he is seen seemingly taking a jibe at deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, on social media platforms X, Instagram and YouTube, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked for his apology, calling him a “Left liberal and urban Naxal”, even as Shiv Sena protestors burnt Kamra’s effigy at Tembhi Naka, Thane, Shinde’s pocket borough. CM Devendra Fadnavis during budget session at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Responding to queries on the issue posed by BJP and Shiv Sena legislators in the state Assembly on Monday, Fadnavis remarked, “You have freedom of expression but it cannot be used to insult anyone with low level comedy,” while his junior in the Home department Yogesh Kadam, said Kamra’s phone and bank records will be examined by the police “to find out if anyone was behind his act”. Kadam was addressing the legislators – from both the ruling and opposition coalitions – who created ruckus on the floor of the Council which led to the session being adjourned thrice.

“There have been other complaints against Kamra as well. He has spoken against prime minister Narendra Modi and several Supreme Court judges as well. We will also investigate the transactions of funds in Kamra’s bank account to find out the mastermind of this incident,” said Kadam.

Several leaders from the Shinde-led Sena also threatened to rough up Kamra and blacken his face.

Kamra’s video posted on Sunday (purportedly filmed in February, at The Habitat, Khar) took a satirical dig at Shinde, without naming him. His references were lucid as he spoke about a minister who rose from the ranks from being an autorickshaw driver from Thane, split the Sena in 2022 to pull down the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, a “traitor who could be found hiding in Guwahati with his MLAs”.

Shiv Sainiks ransacked the studio on Sunday evening.

As he pulled up Kamra for “insulting a senior minister”, Fadnavis remained silent on the issue of Sena workers ransacking the studio.

“Left liberals and urban Naxals like him share the same objective of defaming respected personalities, esteemed institutions and making people lose their faith in them. I assure the state Assembly that strictest action will be taken against him,” Fadnavis said. “You can use comedy and satire against all of us; we will appreciate it, but the one who is insulting people by taking supari (contract) will have to face action. We will not tolerate this and will teach him a lesson.”

He likened Kamra’s “low level comedy” to that of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who courted controversy with his objectionable remarks in February, and underscored that Kamra’s comedy stems from a propensity “to get publicity by creating controversy”.

“He should know that the people have decided who is gaddar aur khuddar (traitor and loyal); it is who is taking the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray’s forward,” the CM said.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora spoke in a similar vein as he said, “Balasaheb Thackeray himself was a cartoonist. He believed in using comedy and humour to make a point – but there is a huge difference between class and being a paid agent – a mouthpiece of a party; there are many like that who are trying to perpetuate and defend Shiv Sena (UBT).”