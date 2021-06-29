Kangana's passport application needs corrections, will be renewed after that: HC told

Kangana Ranaut has to make requisite corrections in her application submitted with the passport office in Mumbai as it had factual inconsistencies and the officials would renew the travel document and take an expeditious decision as per procedure, the Bombay High Court has been informed.

According to news agency PTI, additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh, who appeared for the Regional Passport Office (RPO), informed a bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that Kangana Ranaut's application, for instance, said she had criminal cases pending against her. Singh said, however, only a first information report or FIR had been lodged against her and criminal proceedings in that case were yet to begin.

Singh told the HC that if Kangana's counsel, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, clarified the issue before the court and if Kangana made the necessary corrections in her application, the passport office would consider her plea and take an expeditious decision as per the procedure. The bench accepted Singh's statement.

"The learned ASG on instructions submits that application does not mention the correct facts, inasmuch as, it is stated in the said application that criminal cases are pending against the petitioner (Kangana Ranaut), when in fact only FIRs are registered against the petitioner," the bench observed, according to PTI.

"He (Singh) submits that in case the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner is ready to make a statement that no criminal case is pending against the petitioner and make appropriate corrections in the pending application before the Respondent Passport Authority, the said Authority is ready to consider the application for renewal of passport, in accordance with the Passport Act/rules/ procedure, expeditiously," it said in its order.

Siddiquee clarified that no criminal proceedings were pending against Kangana and also agreed to make the necessary corrections in her passport application, according to PTI.

Kangana filed an interim application in the high court earlier in June, saying she needed to renew her passport as she has to travel to Budapest in Hungary this month for the shooting of her upcoming film 'Dhakkad'. The Bollywood actor said the renewal had been denied by the passport office on the ground that she and her sister Rangoli Chandel had an FIR registered against them by Bandra Police last year on charges of sedition and for alleged hateful tweets.

Her lawyer Siddiquee said during the previous hearing last week the shooting of the film had been scheduled already and its producers were losing money due to the delay in the shoot because Kangana could not travel to Budapest. On

The bench of justice Shinde and justice Mohite-Dere on Monday accepted the statements made by Singh and Siddiquee, and disposed of Kangana's interim application.

"In the light of the statement made by Mr Siddiquee, learned counsel appearing for the petitioner, Mr Anil Singh, learned ASG, submits that the application filed by the petitioner for renewal of passport will be decided as expeditiously as possible, in accordance with relevant provisions of the Passport Act/rules/procedures," the bench said, according to PTI.

