Kanjurmarg residents flag broken roads, footpaths at Metro 4, 6 intersection

Mumbai: Residents of Kanjurmarg have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the busy Gandhi Nagar junction, where metro lines 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) intersect. They said that the road and footpaths beneath the under-construction elevated corridors are in dismal condition, posing difficulties for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The concerns have intensified following the February 14 slab collapse at an under-construction Metro Line 4 station in Mulund West that left one person dead and three others injured. Residents said they had previously flagged what they described as deficiencies in construction and its impact on the road infrastructure at the Gandhi Nagar junction.

According to residents, the footpath is broken at several locations, roads are riddled with crater-like potholes, and barricades have been placed haphazardly around the construction zone.

“There are metal frames and barricades lying at the centre of the road, leaning on the pillars. Many motorists who take a U-turn around these pillars risk dashing into them,” said Shirish Daudkhane, a local resident and a member of Kanjur-Bhandup ALM.

“Moreover, there are large patches of damaged cement roads filled with loose soil, which is causing air pollution. Even the footpath is broken and uneven, making it difficult for pedestrians. Here, too, it seems the concrete slabs of the elevated Metro Line 4 are dangerously placed. We have had meetings with the authorities, too, in the past,” he added.

Four layers of transport infrastructure converge at the Gandhi Nagar junction—Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road flyover, and Metro Lines 4 and 6. Large pillars for the metro corridors stand in the middle of the junction, with steel girders already launched for the elevated tracks.

When HT visited the spot on Tuesday, there were haphazardly placed barricades, metal railings, uneven pedestrian stretches, and ongoing civic roadwork that eats up one lane, leading to traffic snarls. When pedestrians walk from Kanjurmarg towards Powai, they are forced to navigate these hurdles. Also, the entire stretch is completely dark at night, raising safety concerns.

“There is a need for improving the condition at this road junction. There are covered drains along the road, while traffic signal poles are randomly placed. We will be approaching the elected corporator as well, seeking intervention to improve the situation,” said another resident who did not want to be identified.

Meanwhile, officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that as part of a special inspection of Metro Line 4 following the February 14 incident, all aspects of the corridor would be reviewed. “Directives have been given for a thorough physical check of every part of this metro line on the elevated portion as well as the road below. Each and every shortcoming will be documented and addressed, if it can be done immediately,” said an MMRDA official.

The 32.32-km Thane-Wadala Metro Line 4 (green line) intersects the 15.31-km Lokhandwala-Vikhroli Metro Line 6 (pink line) at Gandhi Nagar junction, where a station is coming up.