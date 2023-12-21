Karnataka Minister MB Patil meets industry heads in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Karnataka delegation led by the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil on Wednesday held discussions with prominent industry leaders in Mumbai, and invited Temasek Holdings to invest in KHIR-City an official statement from the minister's office said. HT Image

As per the press release, on the second day of the visit intended to attract investments to the state talks were held with representatives of ABG, and Singapore-based Investment (India) of Temasek Holdings Advisors India Private Limited among others.

"The discussion between the Minister and Mohit Bhandari, Managing Director of Temasek Holdings was mainly about the upcoming Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research City (KHIR-City) in the state," the release further stated.

The delegation also visited the modern iconic landmark of the city Jio World Centre to witness the 5 G-powered seamless convergence of business, technology, and culture, it added.

Talks were held with Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco, Saurabh Khedkar, President & CEO, Speciality Aluminas and Chemicals, Jayant Dua, Business Head, Renewables, ER Raj Narayanan, and Jayant V Dhobley of ABG, it added.

"During the interaction, the Minister said that the Karnataka government was committed to making it a leading industry-friendly state by extending the required necessary support," it stated.

S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce & Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries & Commerce, were present. (ANI)