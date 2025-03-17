Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Key accused in New India bank fraud surrenders

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Mar 17, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Mumbai police's EOW arrested Ullhanathan Arunachalam, 62, linked to New India Co-operative Bank fraud, after he absconded since last month.

Mumbai: Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday arrested Ullhanathan Arunachalam alias Arun Bhai, 62, in connection with the alleged New India Co-operative Bank fraud. The sixth person to the arrested in the case, Arunachalam was absconding since the fraud surfaced last month. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till March 18.

Ullhanathan Arunachalam alias Arun Bhai (centre), 62, was spotted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kanyakumari and Pune. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
Ullhanathan Arunachalam alias Arun Bhai (centre), 62, was spotted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kanyakumari and Pune. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Arunachalam, Arunachalam was absconding since the fraud surfaced last month, runs a partnership firm. He visited the New India Cooperative Bank in March 2013 for business purposes and befriended the main accused, Hitesh Mehta, ex-general manager of the bank. Police claim that he was close to

Mehta and had received 40 crore from the 122 crore siphoned by Mehta from the bank’s cash vault.

The EOW had issued a look out circular against Arunachalam and deployed multiple teams across various parts of India to trace him. “He was spotted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kanyakumari and Pune. On Sunday morning, he arrived from Pune to Dadar and later came to the commissioner’s office in south Mumbai and surrendered himself before the EOW,” a police officer told Hindustan Times. Arunachalam’s son Manohar was arrested by the EOW after 12 crore, which he reportedly received from Mehta, was found in his firm’s bank account.

Another absconding accused in the case – Kapil Kalyanji Dedhia, 45, a civil contractor who allegedly received 12 crore from Mehta – was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday. A resident of Anand Nagar in Dahisar, he was subsequently produced in court and remanded in police custody till March 19.

Police are still searching for Gauri Bhanu and Hiren Bhanu, who have reportedly fled abroad.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On