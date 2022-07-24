Key Metro-3 ramp ready to connect car shed in Aarey
Even though the Uddhav Thackeray-led government pledged to move the Metro-3 car shed out of Aarey Colony soon after coming to power in November 2019, work on a connecting ramp at Aarey’s Prajapurpada village has continued in full swing over the past year and a half.
Environmentalists have expressed dismay at this development.
The ramp is a key piece of Metro-3’s infrastructure, and will allow trains exiting the underground SEEPZ metro station to enter the car shed for maintenance.
Just two days after the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government vacated the previous regime’s stay on construction of the depot in Aarey, locals are seeing a flurry of activity at the ramp site.
“The ramp itself was completed a few months ago and things were quiet after that, but now there is some activity there again. It’s only a matter of time before they start work on connecting the ramp to the depot site, which is a lush green area with lots of trees,” Tabrez Sayed, an Aarey resident, said.
When contacted, Sanjay Karhade, spokesperson for MMRCL (Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited), said they would share updates at a press conference next week.
However, a senior official in MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) - which is a 50:50 partner in MMRCL along with the Central government - told Hindustan Times that the Metro-3 ramp work is “essentially complete”.
“There was never any stay on MMRCL constructing the ramp in Aarey. Only the depot plot was protected. Now that the government has expressed its clear intention to have the car shed in Aarey, a lot of time will be saved and the work required for the ramp to enter the car shed can be done very quickly,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.
Environmentalists, however, said they are not at all surprised. “In March 2021, the state government ordered MMRDA and MMRCL to take steps to connect the ramp with Metro-6 line on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, which would have essentially made it unfeasible to construct the car shed on the contested plot. But this order was simply ignored by MMRCL which continued to build the ramp. They have kept this infrastructure ready in anticipation of the government toppling,” Zoru Bhatena said.
Subsequently, in September 2021, MMRCL responded to complaints by Save Aarey activist Amrita Bhattacharjee, who raised an alarm over the ongoing ramp construction. “It is to inform that [the Maharashtra government] has accorded approval to the recommendations of the committee for shifting the car depot of Metro-3 project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. Accordingly, the work is in progress at the Aarey Colony site.”
“As we are now seeing, this was a complete lie. The work to connect Metro-3 ramp to Metro-6 line, and to take the trains toward Kanjurmarg never took off,” Bhattacharjee said.
Ludhiana | MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inspects ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday inspected the ongoing project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah. Residents in the nearby areas had been complaining that the sewage disposal system in the area was blocked due to the ongoing works.
Ludhiana | Charanjit Kaur takes charge as principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road
Charanjit Kaur joined as the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, on Saturday. She started her career as a mathematics teacher in 2006. After being selected as principal in 2019, she served at Moga and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hambran. Addressing teachers and students, she said government schools in the state have well educated staff and students with unique abilities who can achieve heights with proper guidance.
Nationwide protests in solidarity with Save Aarey today
Mumbai: Environment groups in more than 15 cities across the country have called for a nationwide protest today in solidarity with the protesters of the Save Aarey movement. Demonstrations are expected to be held in Nagpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Agra, among other cities and towns, between 11am and 12pm.
Ludhiana | Sahara Credit Cooperative Society directed to pay ₹3.85L maturity amount on special bonds
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Credit Cooperative Society to pay a maturity amount of ₹3.85 lakh, along with interest @8% per annum, to a complainant against herSatinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana'sount invested in Sahara special bonds. Satinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, had submitted a complaint against Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Kapoorthala Complex, Aliganj, Lucknow (opposite party). She served a legal notice dated September 03, 2021 to the opposite party, but to no avail.
On trial for murder, man steals lawyer’s phone from courtroom, arrested
The Colaba police have arrested Ahmed alias Aslam Abdul Shaikh, who was already on trial for murder, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a lawyer's handbag while Advocate Charmi Shah, 26, who practices mainly at the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court and the Bombay High court was arguing a case before the Mumbai sessions court. Shaikh flicked the female lawyer's mobile handset from her purse, while she was presenting an argument before the court. The Colaba police also placed the stolen phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number on surveillance.
