Khadavli villages in Kalyan lose connectivity with city due to heavy rains
Nearly 1,200 villagers from Walkas, Behere and Mathachi Wadi villages near Khadavli have lost connectivity with the city as the bridge that helps connect to Khadavli railway station has been submerged under the Bhatsa river for the last five days due to heavy downpours.
Presently, the villagers are risking their lives, walking through the bridge that is hardly visible and has been having continuous water flow.
“We don’t have any other option to connect to the city for work. We have not sent our kids to school for the last five days. In case of an emergency, we will not be able to get help on time. We have been following up with the authorities to get an alternative connectivity. However, no one has paid heed,” said Maya Kadav, 52, a resident of Walkas village.
The villagers have been following up with the local authorities to get an alternative way to reach Khadavli.
“People push their vehicles and cross the overflowing bridge to connect to Khadavli station. Many vehicles had been swept away earlier in the river, and we were helpless. The authorities come here and visit the place during monsoon but there is no concrete solution to this issue from their side,” said Chetan Kadav, 26, another resident.
An alternative 4km road that is proposed to be constructed has been delayed, claimed the villagers. This road, once ready, will be a major relief for the villagers to connect to the Khadavli station.
“The land acquisition work for the proposed road is under way. Once done, it will be transferred to PWD for further road work. The acquisition work will be completed in another two to three months,” said Ashish Patil, sub-divisional officer, Kalyan.
Head constable booked for gangster’s escape from Agra court
Agra On the back-foot after a gangster was freed by the criminal Vinay Shrotriya's associates on court premises on Wednesday, the Agra police said on Thursday that the criminal managed to escape because of the carelessness of the head constable who accompanied him to court. The police said the head constable Anuj Pratap had taken the gangster to the chamber of his lawyer on civil court premises from where the criminal Vinay Shrotriya escaped.
Punjab: Distribution of sports kits during Congress regime under AAP govt’s lens
The Punjab sports minister has reportedly marked an inquiry into alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits during the previous Congress government. The action came after former Punjab Civil Services officer and sportsperson Iqbal Singh Sandhu alleged embezzlement of funds allocated to distribute sports kits to over 85,000 players in the state.
Moose Wala murder: Fourth Haryana module shooter gave Delhi Police the slip twice
The fourth alleged shooter of the Haryana module who was part of the fatal attack on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had managed to give the Delhi Police the slip twice, when the other three shooters were arrested in two separate operations in Gujarat and the national capital, it is learnt.
Minor detained for overspeeding, injuring Dombivli traffic policeman after dragging him on car bonnet
Five days after a Navi Mumbai traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a motorist flouting traffic norms, a similar incident occurred in Dombivli on Wednesday evening. The car was driven by a minor who did not possess a licence and was speeding. The Ramnagar Police registered a case against the car owner and detained the minor from Bhopar village in Dombivli on Thursday. He tried to stop the driver.
New Belapur-Ulwe flyover closed for traffic due to heavy waterlogging
Commuters going to Ulwe have been taking a 20-minute detour for the last 10 days to reach their destinations as the new road below the Belapur-Ulwe flyover was closed following repeated waterlogging. The road going towards Ulwe from Belapur is one of the roads that also reaches the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. The road under Ulwe and Wahal flyovers in Panvel Taluka were waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since the morning of July 5.
