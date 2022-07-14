Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Khadavli villages in Kalyan lose connectivity with city due to heavy rains
Khadavli villages in Kalyan lose connectivity with city due to heavy rains

Nearly 1,200 villagers from Walkas, Behere and Mathachi Wadi villages near Khadavli in Kalyan have lost connectivity with the city as the bridge that helps connect to Khadavli railway station has been submerged under the Bhatsa river for the last five days due to heavy rains
The bridge connecting Walkas village to Khadavli is submerged under Bhatsa river. Khadavli villages in Kalyan have lost connectivity with the city due to heavy rains. (PRAMOD TAMBE/HT PHOTO)
The bridge connecting Walkas village to Khadavli is submerged under Bhatsa river. (PRAMOD TAMBE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 09:25 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Nearly 1,200 villagers from Walkas, Behere and Mathachi Wadi villages near Khadavli have lost connectivity with the city as the bridge that helps connect to Khadavli railway station has been submerged under the Bhatsa river for the last five days due to heavy downpours.

Presently, the villagers are risking their lives, walking through the bridge that is hardly visible and has been having continuous water flow.

“We don’t have any other option to connect to the city for work. We have not sent our kids to school for the last five days. In case of an emergency, we will not be able to get help on time. We have been following up with the authorities to get an alternative connectivity. However, no one has paid heed,” said Maya Kadav, 52, a resident of Walkas village.

The villagers have been following up with the local authorities to get an alternative way to reach Khadavli.

“People push their vehicles and cross the overflowing bridge to connect to Khadavli station. Many vehicles had been swept away earlier in the river, and we were helpless. The authorities come here and visit the place during monsoon but there is no concrete solution to this issue from their side,” said Chetan Kadav, 26, another resident.

An alternative 4km road that is proposed to be constructed has been delayed, claimed the villagers. This road, once ready, will be a major relief for the villagers to connect to the Khadavli station.

“The land acquisition work for the proposed road is under way. Once done, it will be transferred to PWD for further road work. The acquisition work will be completed in another two to three months,” said Ashish Patil, sub-divisional officer, Kalyan.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

