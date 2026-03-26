MUMBAI: The high-powered committee, headed by senior IAS officer Vikas Kharge, investigating the ₹295-crore government land deal in Mundhwa, Pune, in May 2025, has revealed gross violations, stating that it “was registered in violation of government land transfer regulations,” and described the case as “extremely serious.” It also pointed to several government departments linked in the case. Kharge panel points to collusion of govt officials in Mundhwa land deal

The 4392-page report was tabled in the state assembly on Wednesday, the last day of the budget session of the legislature.

While the committee refrained from commenting on the criminal liability in the case, saying it was outside its purview, it noted that the case involves offences of a criminal nature, with FIRs already filed. The report underlined the need for strict vigilance to protect government land and prevent future irregularities.

The land deal was linked to Parth Pawar, son of the deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, as it was struck between Sheetal Tejwani, who claimed that she had the power of attorney to sell the land and repeatedly submitted illegal applications, and Amadea Enterprises LLP. Parth Pawar is one of the directors of the company.

Digvijay Patil, a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, was held responsible for purchasing the land despite knowing its disputed status, which the panel described as a serious lapse.

The report stated that “the sellers, buyers and officials from the revenue, stamp duty and registration departments who facilitated such illegal and unauthorized transactions are definitely responsible.” It also recommended disciplinary action against officials under the Anti-Corruption Act and Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

The report underscored that approximately 40 acres of government land in Mundhwa was sold to Amadea Enterprises despite being owned by the state government and leased to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI).

The panel also flagged manipulation of land records, including wrongful classification of property and alteration of official entries, resulting in significant revenue loss. A stamp duty waiver of ₹21 crore was granted on the basis of a letter of intent, which the panel termed a “grave irregularity.” It noted that Amadea Enterprises was subsequently directed to pay the ₹21 crore stamp duty along with ₹1.5 crore in interest.

FIRs have been registered against Tejwani, Patil, the deputy registrar Ravindra Taru and Pune city tehsildar Suryakant Yevale.

The report warned, “Strict and immediate action must be taken against officers or employees who neglect their duties or are involved in unauthorized, illegal and corrupt transfers of government land.”

The panel further noted that an attempt was made to enter a mutation in revenue records based on the illegal sale deed, but no such mutation was ultimately recorded. Official records continue to list the land as government property under “Mumbai Government,” with physical possession remaining with the BSI under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The committee recommended a broader review of government land allotted to departments, corporations, local bodies, educational and social institutions, private organizations, trusts, housing societies, and individuals. It called for identification of unauthorized transfers or violations of conditions, with ownership rights to be restored or land resumed by the government.

It also suggested that local self-government bodies and planning authorities launch a special campaign to inspect lands reserved for public purposes—such as government offices, educational institutions, hospitals etc -- and publish information on official websites.