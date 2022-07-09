Kharghar resident arrested for dragging traffic police on car bonnet
A 28-year-old engineer who had stepped out for breakfast has landed up in the police lockup for attempt-to-murder after dragging a police constable for 500 metres on the bonnet of his car. The incident occurred after the cop asked him to stop for driving on the wrong side.
The engineer, identified as Akash Jangid, a resident of Kharghar Sector 10, was driving on the wrong side near Kopra Bridge road. Constable Namdev Gadekar (32), attached to Kharghar traffic unit, Navi Mumbai, was assigned to take action against vehicles coming in the wrong direction. When he saw the car driven by Jangid coming in the wrong direction, he tried to stop him. Instead of stopping, Jangid dragged the cop from Kopra Bridge to Swarna Ganga Jewellery. All the while, the cop was hanging on the bonnet. Police constable, Nivruti Bhoir, who was nearby, chased the vehicle with the help of a motorist, blocked the car and nabbed the driver.
“The accused is an engineer working in Mahape. He said he couldn’t stop as the cop came in front of him suddenly. He will be produced before the court on Sunday,” Sandeepan Shinde, senior police inspector from Kharghar police station, said.
The accused has been booked under the section of attempt to murder and obstructing the work of a government officer and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.
A video of the incident shot by a passer-by has gone viral.
