Kharghar soon to have an international standard rugby ground

PANVEL After providing world class football ground for FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches in the city, Navi Mumbai will soon have an international standard rugby ground.

CIDCO has allotted a plot in Kharghar to Indian Rugby Football Union for the development of the ground. CIDCO has developed four football grounds on a 10.70ha area plot in Sector 33 of Kharghar. Work on the fourth ground is currently on.

The Union is being given 3.5-acre plot on an 11-year lease in the area next to Ranjanpada village, along the creek.

“Although the game is popular in the western world it has been gaining popularity in India too. In fact, the sport is being played in several districts of Maharashtra,” said Sandeep Mosamkar, joint secretary, Rugby Association of Maharashtra.

He further added, “Now, we have got the ground from CIDCO for developing rugby-football centre. Since the plot is located close to the creek, we will need permissions from the forest and environment departments along with that of the civic body. We plan to develop the ground in around six months. Soon, we will have quality rugby players from Navi Mumbai as well.”

Confirming the development CIDCO’s public relations officer Priya Ratambe, said, “CIDCO is committed to the all-round development of the city and sport is an integral part of such development. CIDCO has given the plot on lease which will be developed by the Rugby Union.”