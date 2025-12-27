Shiv Sena councillor’s husband hacked to death on busy street in Maha's Khopoli, political rivalry suspected

In a gory daylight murder, a Shiv Sena functionary and local social activist was attacked and killed on a busy street in Khopoli, in Raigad district, after he had dropped his children to school. Police have booked cases against ten accused, including six named accused and four unknown persons. No arrests have been made. Mangesh Kalokhe had gone to drop his daughters to school and was returning when when he was attacked.

The deceased is Mangesh Kalokhe, 45, husband of newly elected Sena municipal councillor Mansi Kalokhe, from Rahatwade area in Khopoli. The motive is suspected to be political rivalry.

According to police, Kalokhe’s assailants were allegedly lying in wait. His bike was rammed, causing him to fall to the ground. He was then repeatedly attacked with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. The attack, which occurred during peak morning hours, created panic among residents and spread fear across the town.

It took place at around 7 am. Kalokhe had gone to drop his daughters to Shishumandir School, and was returning home when he was attacked. The murder took place at the junction near Jaya Bar at Vihari in Khopoli, police said.

Initial investigations point to political rivalry, with police suspecting a contract killing.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Sudhakar Parshuram Ghare, Raigad district president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); Bharat Bhagat, NCP Raigad district spokesperson; and others from political parties are alleged to have hatched the conspiracy to commit this murder, according to Raigad Superintendent of police, Anchal Dalal.

The accused include Ravindra Parshuram Devkar, husband of Urmila Devkar, who was defeated in the December 20 municipal council elections, his relatives Darshan Devkar and Dhanesh Devkar; Sachin Sandip Chavan; and unidentified persons, said the police.

Following the killing, protests erupted all over Khopoli. Mayor Kuldipak Shende warned of a complete shutdown of the town until all the accused were arrested, while the Khopoli Traders’ Association announced a market closure in protest.