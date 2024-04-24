Khopoli tenders raise charges of model code violation

Mumbai: The returning officer of Maval constituency, Deepak Singla has written to the state urban development department asking for action against the Khopoli municipal council chief officer, Pankaj Patil for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The code of conduct came into force on March 16. HT Image

A lawyer from this area, Hrishikesh Joshi had complained to the EC on this regard. A report by Singla echoed this. But no action has been taken and more clarification has been called for.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Hrishikesh Joshi told Hindustan Times, “Chief officer of Khopoli municipal council issued 26 tenders on March 16 that, too on a holiday. What was the urgency? No tender comes under the category of emergency services. By rule he has to publish an advertisement three days before the award of tenders. The officer published an ad on March 17. He has also committed administrative mistakes. The tenure of the council is over. As administrator, he is misusing powers. The aim of having free and fair election is not being served.”

Patil strongly denied he violated the code of conduct and said that all the tenders were of works related to public interest and had to be completed before the monsoon.

Singla passed an order and also wrote to the EC that on March 29, a complaint had been made on the portal about the lapses. Singla has said that he sought an explanation from Pankaj Patil and a report was also called from the assistant returning officer of Karjat area.

The order mentions that 23 tenders were published in newspapers on March 16 and three were published on March 17. The order also states that three e-tenders were published after the code of conduct was enforced.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepak Singla said, “There was a complaint from a person. We have sent a letter to the urban development department for action and also the office of the chief electoral officer.”

Pankaj Patil, the Khopoli official, told Hindustan Times, “As per the model code of conduct 2024, rule no 17, it is clearly stated that that once the tender is floated it can be evaluated and even work order can be given after permission from the election commission. We have not opened any tender yet. This is e-tender. Once it’s floated it can be evaluated. If it got published on March 17, then it’s not a violation of the model of conduct as it has been floated. We have given advertisements for wide publicity to get good bids.”

A senior officer of the urban development department said that they will act once they get a report. On April 19, the chief electoral officer’s office in Mantralaya asked the Raigad collector to send a report on this. Kishan Jawale, the collector of Raigad, told HT, “We have sent a report to the state chief electoral officer that there was a violation of poll code.”

Kiran Kulkarni, the additional chief electoral officer of the EC, did not respond to calls.