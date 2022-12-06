Kidnapped 5-year-old rescued within 12 hours

Mumbai: The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) officers traced a five-year-old boy and reunited him with his mother on Monday – within 12 hours after he was kidnapped by his mother’s colleague from the Kurla railway station.

According to the GRP officers, the boy – Rehan – was brought to Kurla from Titwala by his mother Shabnam Mohan Tadye (25), who works for a wedding caterer. Police officers said that after her work, she along with two other women reached Kurla station in the wee hours on Monday, but by then the last train to Titwala had already left.

The three women had a glass of tea from the local vendor after which one of the women identified as Rehana Shaikh left. The two women and Rehan then slept near the ticket window of the Kurla railway station. At 4 am when local trains started again, Tadye woke up and found her child missing. “Tadye searched the station premises but could not find her son after which she approached us and lodged a complaint,” said Sandeep Bagul, from Kurla GRP.

After scanning footage of the CCTVs covering the area, police officers found a woman walking with Rehaan and boarding a train. “When we showed the CCTV recording to Tadye, she said that the accused, Rehaana, had been working with them,” said Bagul.

After following the CCTV trail, the police reached Aarey Milk Colony where they found Rehaana and Rehan. The police rescued the boy and arrested 24-year-old Rehaana.

“It appears that the accused was lonely, as she was divorced, and had no family. However, we are investigating the motive behind kidnapping the boy,” said Bagul.