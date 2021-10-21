Raut says BJP's Somaiya to demand probe into alleged 500cr civic body scam

Alleging a ₹500 crore scam in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya seeking his “influence” over Enforcement Directorate (ED) to start a probe in the matter. Raut on Thursday added that he has names of 100 BJP leaders involved in the various wrongdoings and said he will reveal them one at a time.

Raut called Somaiya a “scam crusader” and said he has given him proof and documents related to the scam in the smart cities project in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Somaiya, meanwhile, asked if Raut’s letter meant his lack of trust in chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. He added that the economic offences wing (EOW) of the police has the right to probe the matter.

Raut, who tweeted the letter on Wednesday said, “Sent [the] following letter to ‘Scam crusader’ @kiritsomaiya. it gives details of misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹500 crore in the smart city project run by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation ruled by the BJP. Hope he will use his influence on ED to start the investigation.”

Over the past few months, Somaiya has been in the news for “exposing” alleged financial wrongdoings, land scams, unauthorised construction without clearances, where he has attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and family members. The attack from Sena Member of Parliament (MP) also comes days after he asked MVA ministers to launch a counterattack and respond to allegations levelled by political opponents in the state.

In the two-page letter dated October 11, Raut said, “In the year 2018-2019, many tenders worth several hundred crores were floated for various projects under the Smart City Project. However, these tenders, their terms and conditions were prepared keeping in mind the interests of a few select companies, namely — Crystal Integrated Services Pvt., Ltd., and Arcus. Both these companies were awarded tenders worth more than Rs. 500 crores (sic).”

Addressing a press conference, Somaiya said, “I am confused whether Sanjay Raut is commending my work or lamenting the lack of ability of Uddhav Thackeray. He should first clarify this. Besides that, they don’t have the courage to respond to the allegations against them in the past 23 months... Who has the authority to investigate this [alleged scam]? Uddhav Thackeray government has the right to probe this matter. This matter comes under EOW.”

Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson, Maharashtra BJP, said, “Kirit ji always speaks with evidence against any particular case. Here these are mere allegations and it smells of political conspiracy. If he (Raut) has given evidence, then it will be looked into.”

Raut further said that even 50% of the work on the project was not completed despite the deadline having passed. He added that it was a clear case of misappropriation of government funds and public money to the tune of ₹500 crores “only for the benefit of these two companies.”

The PCMC goes to polls in February 2022 and the Sena is eyeing to get a foothold in the civic body. The Sena chief spokesperson said that he handing over all the documents, proof of the scam to Somaiya.

Sena leader, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi, said, that the party has the understanding and wherewithal to approach the appropriate investigating agency. “I am a lawmaker and I know whom to approach. But he should know where the corruption originated and whom all were involved. Does it mean that one party’s corrupt practices are wrong, if another party does it then it is acceptable? I have names of 100 related to the BJP, this was the first. The remaining 99 too will come out with proof,” Raut said.