Kirit Somaiya questioned for three hours
Mumbai Former member of parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday appeared before Mumbai police’s Economics Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the cheating case registered against him. He was questioned for three hours.
Somaiya reached the police commissioner’s office in south Mumbai at 11 AM. He left the commissioner’s office shortly after 2 PM during which the EOW recorded his statement. The official said that the EOW may call Somaiya again for questioning. Somaiya had denied the allegations of misappropriating the money raised to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier from being scrapped in 2014. Earlier, the EOW had issued summons to Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, a day after the Somaiya senior’s pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on April 11.
The EOW in past had summoned Somaiya asking him to remain present before the investigators for questioning pertaining to alleged collection of donation between 2013 to 2014 in the name of saving the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and not depositing the collected fund with the government.
As Somaiya has secured interim protection from the Bombay High Court in this matter, he has now appeared before the EOW officials. Earlier, Somaiya’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by the sessions court. Later, he moved to Bombay HC that gave him interim protection and asked him to join the probe between April 18 and April 21.
Based on a complaint lodged by an ex-serviceman, the Trombay police on April 7 registered an FIR against the Somaiyas for allegedly misappropriating about ₹57 crore collected through crowdfunding to save decommissioned INS Vikrant from being scrapped and converted into a museum.
The Bombay High Court on April 13 granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya.
A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had directed Kirit Somaiya to cooperate with the police’s probe into the case and asked him to “report to the investigation officer in the case for four days, beginning from April 18, between 11 am and 2 pm.”
(with inputs from PTI)
Angadia extortion case: Charge sheet filed against three cops
Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch has filed a charge sheet against three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case. The 1,100-page charge sheet contains documentary and electronic evidence, statements of about 70 witnesses, including statements of seven people recorded under section 164 CrPC before metropolitan magistrates, said a crime branch officer.
Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library
Seven departments and a gym are operating from the Central library of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the past many years. The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh said he is aware of the situation, and they are trying hard to get the funds to construct new academic blocks.
Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 59 new cases, no death recorded
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said. The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.
World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share sGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman's thoughts.
Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said. Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
