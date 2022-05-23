Kirit Somaiya’s wife sues Sanjay Raut, seeks ₹100 crore in damages
Mumbai Medha Somaiya, the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, on Monday filed a defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for accusing her of being involved in the ‘toilet scam’ in an article published in the Marathi newspaper ‘Saamana’, of which the Rajya Sabha member is the editor in chief. She has sought ₹100 crore in damages.
In her complaint, Medha Somaiya said that she came across the “defamatory” article in Saamna wherein she has been accused of building unauthorised toilets by cutting mangroves without getting the requisite permissions from environmental authorities. The article has further stated that she was involved in a scam of ₹100 crore and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal submitted a report to that effect to the state government.
The suit alleges that the defamatory article was picked up by other print and electronic media to create an impression in the minds of the public that she had committed a toilet scam of ₹100 crore.
In light of this, the suit states, “These defendants (Raut and others) have denigrated and tarnished image of the plaintiff (Somaiya) in the eyes of the general public, etc. …such imputation which by itself harms her reputation is per se defamatory and actionable.”
The suit further claims that the article in Saamna also implied that she had siphoned public money under the garb of constructing toilets and that her NGO ‘Yuva Pratisthan’ was fake and fraudulent.
She has further stated that after her letter to Raut to tender an unconditional apology for the allegations made in the article came to nought, she had addressed a letter to the Senior Inspector of Police, Mulund to register an FIR against Raut for making defamatory statements. However, when even that was not heeded she approached Metropolitan Magistrate at Mazgaon and sought initiation of criminal proceedings against Raut for defaming her.
The suit alleges that the purported defamatory comments and statements in the article were aimed at sensationalism and a view to tarnish her image.
In light of the same, Somaiya has sought directions from the court to make Raut deposit a sum of ₹100 crore in the chief minister relief fund or any other fund which the court deems fit and to retract the article and publish an unqualified apology to Somaiya which is prominently displayed on the front page of the newspaper.
Somaiya has also sought a permanent injunction against Raut from making or republishing article/s in any manner defamatory against the plaintiff. The suit is expected to come up for hearing in due course.
Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
Pune: The Central Railways has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri. Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.
BMC readies isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital for monkeypox
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday set aside a 28-bed ward at Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected monkeypox cases. “For isolation of suspected cases, a separate ward at Kasturba Hospital, ward no. 30 (28 Beds) is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” the executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare, said in a media release.
Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A
A two-week long summer school on geospatial science and technology organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, began at Jhalwa campus here on Monday. Over the last three decades, the widespread adoption of geospatial technologies into various sectors has proven to be an effective enabler to meet these challenges, senior scientist from DST, New Delhi, Sudha Pandey said. Dr KP Singh proposed the vote of thanks.
Online apps extort ₹15L from engineer despite repaying loan worth ₹3.85L
Mumbai: A Kalina resident has alleged that recovery agents extorted ₹15 lakh over and above the ₹3.5 lakh loan that he had taken in September 2021. The agents allegedly forced him to pay the additional amount by harassing and blackmailing him using his morphed obscene photos. The app loan executives circulated his morphed nude photographs among his family, relatives, and colleagues to extort money, even after he repaid the loan amount, police officials said.
BJP, SP lawmakers lock horns over poster protest
LUCKNOW Lawmakers of the BJP and the SP sparred over a placard waved by Verma's on the opening day of the Budget session of the UP assembly on Monday. The caption accompanied a picture of a bull attacking a youth. The BJP wasted little time in targeting the SP, with party lawmaker Vijay Bahadur Pathak stating that the picture used to highlight the bull attack was actually of 'Jallikattu festival' in Tamil Nadu.
