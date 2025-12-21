MUMBAI: Former minister and NCP legislator Manikrao Kokate is likely to approach the Supreme Court, to seek a stay on his conviction in a case that has snowballed into a political controversy and led to his resignation as a minister. The case relates to cheating and forgery in the allegedly fraudulent allotment of a flat under the EWS quota. Kokate may approach apex court for stay on conviction

Kokate resigned as minister for sports and youth affairs, and minority affairs, on Thursday after the Bombay High Court refused to grant him relief in the case. Then, on Friday, the court refused to stay his conviction but suspended the two-year sentence awarded by a Nashik court. The high court also granted him bail. Kokate now plans to approach the apex court for relief, said a senior NCP leader.

Meanwhile, Kokate continues to be under treatment at Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week, even as a Nashik police team, armed with an arrest warrant, arrived in Mumbai.

Hospital officials said they were waiting for a decision from Kokate and his family, on the line of treatment, as doctors have recommended coronary bypass surgery for the former minister.

Kokate is also facing potential disqualification as an MLA due to the two year jail sentence he has been awarded. Legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to take a decision on the matter.

Kokate is an MLA from Sinnar constituency in Nashik district. Legislature officials said the speaker will study the high court order, which has suspended the jail term awarded to Kokate until a decision is taken on his plea before the court.

Under the Representation of the People Act, a legislator must be disqualified if they are sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, or more. Legislature officials said if needed, the speaker would consult legal experts.