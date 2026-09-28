MUMBAI: Fishermen and residents of several coastal villages in the city have opposed the proposed 400-MLD (million litres per day) Manori-Gorai desalination project, citing concerns about its possible impact on marine ecology, fishing grounds and traditional livelihoods. Representatives of fishing, farming and coastal communities from Gorai, Manori, Pali, Malvani, Uttan, Mumbai and Uran met at the Gorai Multipurpose Hall on September 26 to discuss the project and its potential environmental and livelihood impacts. Koli groups, coastal residents plan morcha against Manori-Gorai desalination project on October 19

Participants expressed concern about the project’s proposed large-scale seawater intake and discharge of concentrated hypersaline brine into the Arabian Sea, pointing out that the discharge could affect marine biodiversity, fish breeding and nursery areas and the traditional fishing grounds on which fishing communities depend. There were also discussions on the existing desalination projects in Chennai and the concerns that were raised there over their environmental impact.

The stakeholders questioned the submissions made by the project proponent before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, saying that they did not adequately reflect the conditions on the ground and concerns raised by fishing communities. They also examined the conditions attached to permissions and NOCs related to the project, particularly those intended to ensure that fishing, navigation and fishermen’s livelihoods were not adversely affected.

“For the Koli community, the sea is not merely a source of income; it is our ancestral home, our culture and our identity,” said Bernard D’Mello, working president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti and a resident of Uttan. “Generations of Kolis have lived along this coastline and depended on the sea for their livelihood. Any project that threatens the health of the sea and traditional fishing grounds threatens the survival of the Koli way of life.”

Following the discussions, participants unanimously resolved to oppose the project and demand its cancellation. They also decided to organise a morcha to the Collector’s Office on October 19, seeking the scrapping of the project and a review of the approvals and submissions made in connection with it.

“The sea is our heritage, livelihood and the foundation of the Koli way of life,” said Switsy Henriques, president of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association. “We will not allow our ancestral fishing grounds or traditional way of life to be sacrificed in the name of development. Fishermen and residents from Mumbai’s coastal communities will come out in large numbers on October 19 to demand that the project be scrapped.”

The meeting, organised by Gorai residents, was attended by representatives of fishing and residents’ organisations, including Henriques, MBMC corporator Sharmila Bagaji, former MBMC corporator Bernard D’Mello, chairman of the Gorai Machhimar Society Oldin Vasaikar, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti Devendra Damodar Tandel and locals from Dharavi Island.