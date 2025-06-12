Koparkhairane resident kills wife, attempts suicide

NAVI MUMBAI: A woman was brutally stabbed to death by her husband following a heated argument between the two at their residence in Koparkhairane on Wednesday morning. After the attack, the man reportedly attempted suicide by slitting his hand. (Shutterstock)

The couple lived with their two children in the Jai Ambe building in Sector 19. Preliminary investigations suggest that an argument broke out between the couple over an unknown issue, which took a violent turn. “In a fit of rage, he stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife. He then attempted to end his own life by slitting his veins,” said an investigating officer.

The incident came to light when the woman’s friend visited the house after repeatedly failing to reach her on the phone.

“When there was no response, the friend decided to check on her in person. On entering the house, she found the deceased lying unconscious in a pool of blood with her injured husband sitting nearby, covered in his blood,” the police informed.

The accused was rushed to the J J Hospital in Mumbai, where he is currently undergoing treatment. A murder case was registered against him under Section 302 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023. “The accused will be placed under arrest once he is discharged from the hospital. Though the exact motive is not yet clear, a domestic dispute appears to be the likely cause,” said senior inspector Audumbar Patil.

