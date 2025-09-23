Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a meeting on Monday, ordered to relocate police quarters in Kurla to a nearby area while allowing the usage of the land for the pod taxi project connecting Kurla and Bandra to BKC. The project is set to bring relief to office goers, who are currently facing difficulty in travelling to BKC after reaching the nearest railway stations in Kurla via the Central Railway (CR) locals and Bandra via the Western Railway (WR) locals. Kurla police quarters to be relocated for Pod taxi project

The chief minister also ordered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to submit an alignment report for the project at the earliest. The project, worth ₹1,016.34 crore, has been under planning for over a year and is set to be completed in three to four years.

Commuters taking locals from various places in Mumbai and MMR have been complaining about the difficulties in reaching their offices in BKC by taking an auto-rickshaw or a BEST bus or a taxi from the nearby railway stations in Bandra on the WR line and on the CR line.

“Develop the Kurla and Bandra railway station areas to facilitate the pod taxi project. Alternative land can be provided to set up police quarters in the same area. MMRDA is to submit a report for the project and figure out a way to connect the pod taxi to several commercial buildings in BKC,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister also ordered MMRDA to include pod taxi services under the single ticket system, which will be applicable for all modes of travel, including BEST bus, local and metro.

In the meeting, police commissioner Deven Bharti questioned the inconvenience caused to pedestrians due to the pod taxi pillars, for which Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, assured that the pedestrians would not face any problem with the pillars of the elevated project.