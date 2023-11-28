Bhiwandi Labourer arrested from W Bengal for Bhiwandi sex worker murder

Bhiwandi police have arrested a 24-year-old man, wanted in the murder of a 35-year-old sex worker in the redlight area of Bhiwandi, from West Bengal, police sources said.

The accused has been identified as Akash Kumar alias Pappu Devendra Malik, 24, a resident of the Balasore district of Odisha who worked as a labourer in Bhiwandi.

The incident took place in Hanuman Tekdi area, the redlight area in Bhiwandi on November 21 night. Locals informed the police about the murder of a sex worker in a room. The police sent her body to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered under the 302 (Punishment of Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mahadev Kumbhar, Senior Police Inspector, Bhiwandi City police station formed a three-team under the instructions of DCP Navnath Dhavle. During the investigations, they learned that the accused and his friend had visited the brothel where the woman worked that night. The police traced the friend of the accused and his interrogation revealed his photo and other details of Malik.

Vijay Kumar Kadam, the Investigation Officer received information through a reliable informer that Malik was about to run away to Odisha. One team was dispatched to Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal and laid a trap near the platform. Malik had planned to reach Kharagpur and travel to his native village in Odisha by road. However, Malik was arrested as soon as he alight from Geetanjali Express on November 23. He was brought to Thane and produced on November 26 before a Bhiwandi court, which remanded him into police custody till December 1.

“Investigations revealed that Malik and his friend went to the brothel on the night of November 21 and both went into separate rooms. Malik was heavily drunk and had a heated argument with the sex worker. In a fit of rage, Malik took a grinding stone from the room attacked her multiple times, and fled from the spot. His friend was later held,” said Kumbhar.