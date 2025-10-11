Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Labourer dies after falling off an under-construction building in Chembur

    A 46-year-old migrant worker died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai; safety measures were lacking.

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 4:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A 46-year-old migrant worker from Telangana died on Wednesday after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Chembur while doing plastering work. Neither was he wearing any safety belt, nor were any safety nets installed, the police said.

    Labourer dies after falling off an under-construction building in Chembur
    Labourer dies after falling off an under-construction building in Chembur

    According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when Kawali Ballapa was doing plastering work in the lift area on the 13th floor in an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar in Chembur and the bamboo stick he was standing on broke, causing him to fall. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

    On Friday, based on his family’s complaint, a case was registered against the contractor of the building Ashok Rangani and the site supervisor, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Labourer Dies After Falling Off An Under-construction Building In Chembur
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes