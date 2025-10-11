MUMBAI: A 46-year-old migrant worker from Telangana died on Wednesday after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Chembur while doing plastering work. Neither was he wearing any safety belt, nor were any safety nets installed, the police said. Labourer dies after falling off an under-construction building in Chembur

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when Kawali Ballapa was doing plastering work in the lift area on the 13th floor in an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar in Chembur and the bamboo stick he was standing on broke, causing him to fall. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

On Friday, based on his family’s complaint, a case was registered against the contractor of the building Ashok Rangani and the site supervisor, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.