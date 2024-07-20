Ladki Bahin Yojana applications touch 5.4 mn; dry run likely next week

Mumbai: The state government has received 5.4 million applications for its ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which assures monthly cash benefit of ₹1,500 to women whose annual income is less than ₹2.5 lakh. The government is planning to conduct a dry run of the scheme early next week by crediting a nominal amount in the accounts of select beneficiaries, said officials. HT Image

Roughly 24 million women are expected to register for the scheme, which is likely to cost the state exchequer ₹46,000 crore per annum. The government plans to launch a dedicated portal for the scheme to ensure it is beneficiary friendly.

“Until Thursday, we have received over 5.4 million applications from across the state with high inflow from rural areas with economically backward population. Scrutiny of the applications has begun. But simultaneously, we have decided to begin a dry run in the next few days,” said an official from women and child welfare department.

Income tax accounts would be linked with applications to verify the income applicants. As part of the dry run, nominal amounts would be credited to the accounts of select beneficiaries to ensure the first installment gets credited without any flaws once the scheme is launched, the official explained.

The government expects the number of applications to go up to 10 million by the end of this month and district administrations have been directed to facilitate them. The first installment is likely to be credited in the accounts of beneficiaries around August 15, ahead of Raksha Bandhan, said officials.

“We do not want any goof-ups as it is an ambitious scheme. Apart from the applications we receive, we will use data of 17.6 million households registered for the rationing scheme, which has been verified, cleansed and linked with Aadhar and PAN,” said the officer quoted earlier.

Another officer from the chief minister’s office said the government was receiving more offline applications than online ones. “Currently, online applications are being registered through an application. The dedicated portal will be launched soon, which will help us streamline the filing of applications,” he said.

On Wednesday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that applications received late would be treated as recived in July. “They will be entitled to benefits with retrospective effect. We are planning to credit the first installment of the scheme by Raksha Bandhan, which is on August 19,” he said.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladaki Bahin Yojana was announced by the state government during the presentation of the state budget last month. The ruling alliance is keen to reap benefits of the scheme during the upcoming assembly polls.