Lalbaug to Meghdoot: Shah has an eventful Mumbai trip
On his first visit to Mumbai since the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government assumed office, union home minister Amit Shah struck a balance between his religious devotion and political priorities.
The senior BJP leader, who arrived in the city on Sunday night, wanted to make an early start on Monday.
In the morning, Shah took the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja. He then took darshan of Ganpati at Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar’s Bandra home, and at Varsha and Sagar, the official residences of chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis respectively.
After the spiritual tour, he reviewed the party’s preparations for the polls to India’s richest civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Shah chaired a meeting of senior leaders, legislators, corporators, and office-bearers at Meghdoot, a bungalow allocated to Fadnavis, in the afternoon.
The union minister set a target to win 150 seats in the 227-member house and wanted to teach the party’s bête noire, Shiv Sena, a lesson, people privy to the discussions said.
“We are going to make an aggressive campaign for major civic bodies, including the BMC. It will be similar to that of the strategy the party had adopted for the Hyderabad civic polls in 2020,” a BJP leader, wishing not to be named, said.
In the last BMC elections, the BJP had secured 82 seats while Sena had bagged 84 seats. Sena has been ruling the civic body for the last three decades.
In the evening, Shah inaugurated AM Naik School set up by AM Naik, group chairman, Larsen & Toubro, at Powai.
“If you see the students as the future of the country then your attitude towards them will change. You have to ignore their drawbacks as they know nothing about this world and have no experience. It is you who will change them and convert their demerits into merits,” Shah said, referring to the teachers present at the event.
Before leaving for Delhi, he held a core committee meeting of the state BJP unit at the city airport.
BJP national president JP Nadda is also likely to come on a two-day visit to the state on September 15 and 16. He is expected to hold several meetings with party leaders and finalise the strategy for the civic polls.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
