Late start to campaign mars Shinde’s hold on turf

Mumbai: Thane, where Shiv Sena won its first civic polls and is the home turf of chief minister Eknath Shinde, is witnessing a keen contest between the two Senas. Thane is a prestigious seat for Shinde who has fielded his close aide and former mayor Naresh Mhaske against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and sitting MP Rajan Vichare who chose to stand by Uddhav Thackeray when Shinde split the party in 2022. Thane Shiv Sena candidate Naresh Mhaske

Mhaske’s campaign has been hampered by lukewarm support from local BJP leaders as well as the delay in announcing his candidature that’s given him a relatively short time to campaign. It remains a moot point if Vichare has been able to capitalise on this since much of the Sena organisation is with Shinde. When Shinde left the party, a significant chunk of corporators from Thane, Mira Bhayander and Navi Mumbai corporations joined him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The BJP wanted this seat for Sanjeev Naik or his father Ganesh Naik or any other senior leader, but Shinde insisted that he must get the constituency. From the Shiv Sena, Mhaske, MLA Pratap Sarnaik and former legislator Ravindra Phatak wanted the ticket. As a result of these tussles, Sena announced Mhaske just before the nomination period ended. Mhaske filed his nomination on May 3 and started campaigning after that.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray renominated Vichare who got nearly two months for campaign unlike Mhaske. The Naik family of Navi Mumbai which is now with the BJP protested over Mhaske’s candidature but they were told by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that they will have to make Mhaske win.

The Shiv Sena UBT candidate Vichare has support in Thane city, but is not so strong in Mira Bhayandar where even his pamphlets were not distributed extensively. The party had to send workers from Mumbai to Mira Bhayandar belt for Vichare’s campaign.

One of the major problems of Thane parliamentary constituency is rapid urbanisation but its infrastructure is no match for Mumbai. Ever since Shinde became CM, he has got a lot of funds for Thane city and also for Mira Bhayander and Navi Mumbai which are in this constituency.

Shinde has actively pushed for the metro projects and Thane is now getting connected with Kalyan. The Mira Bhayander metro got significant funds and the Navi Mumbai metro was inaugurated recently by the chief minister. Eknath Shinde has sanctioned two coastal highways for Thane. The Mira Bhayander RoRo was also inaugurated recently.

Vichare said, “My candidature was announced two months back and I have covered the area very well. There are six assembly segments and I have had 12 meetings in each segment.’’

He said that only people with shady background have gone with Shinde and the grassroots Sena is with Uddhav. “This elections is between loyalists and gaddars (traitors),” he said.

Vichare added Thane station will be remodelled. A new station will come up between Thane and Mulund which will reduce the load on Thane considerably.

Mhaske said: “People say that I have less time, but I have covered most of the areas. I am reaching out to various communities, professionals and societies. I am a Mahayuti candidate and BJP, MNS, being cadre-based parties, are helping me reach the people.”

He said that Ganesh Naik and family are fully with him. He acknowledged some of his supporters had protested his candidature but, at the end of the day, they want PM Modi to win.

Mhaske said that he was focused on developing infra and get maximum funds from the state and the Centre.