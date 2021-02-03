IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Law on ballot paper: Speaker tells Maharashtra to mull possibility
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
mumbai news

Law on ballot paper: Speaker tells Maharashtra to mull possibility

The Maharashtra government may propose a law to have ballot paper as an option for voters during local body and state Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:19 AM IST

The Maharashtra government may propose a law to have ballot paper as an option for voters during local body and state Assembly elections. Assembly speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the law and judiciary department to examine and prepare a draft law. Patole insisted under article 328 of the Constitution, the state legislature has powers to bring such laws. The initiative taken by Patole does not have support of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners, as of now.

Legislative experts said the state would not be able to do so in case of Assembly elections as they are held by the ECI under a Central law. They are divided over such a possibility in case of municipal bodies and district councils. A senior Shiv Sena minister said the MVA parties —Sena, NCP and Congress — have not discussed any such move yet. “We are not aware of the move. It is possible that the Speaker has taken the initiative on his own. We will react when any such proposal is put forth before the three parties formally,” he said, seeking anonymity as he did not want to remark on Patole’s (who belongs to the Congress) move publicly. “We don’t know if it is legally feasible. As such we will have to hold extensive consultations with constitutional experts before moving any bill in the legislature,”he said and added that Patole should not have gone public with his proposal at an early stage.

“I have directed the law and judiciary department to prepare a draft for an amendment in the existing laws to give the people an alternative of using ballot paper for voting. People have doubts over the EVM and want the old system of ballot to be brought back. Article 328 of the Indian Constitution empowers the state legislature to make provisions with respect to the elections,” Patole told HT.

Patole was recently approached by Nagpur resident Pradip Uke, requesting him to bring the ballot-paper system back for voting. The petition was discussed in a meeting called by Patole on Tuesday. State legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, chief electoral officer Baldev Singh and secretary in law and judiciary department Bhupendra Gurav attended the meeting along with other senior officials.

“Public sentiment must be respected. As such, I have issued the directives,” added Patole.

Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system.

While Patole is insisting the state government and state legislature have powers to make legal provisions to ensure ballot-paper voting in elections related to the state, state officials dealing with legislative affairs are not sure about the same. They feel that a provision for ballot paper voting might be done for local polls but difficult for assembly elections which are held by ECI.

Article 328 of the Constitution states: Power of Legislature of a State to make provision with respect to elections to such Legislature subject to the provisions of this Constitution and in so far as provision in that behalf is not made by Parliament, the Legislature of a State may from time to time by law make provision with respect to all matters relating to, or in connection with, the elections to the House or either house of the Legislature of the State including the preparation of electoral rolls and all other matters necessary for securing the due constitution of such House or Houses.

Officials from the state election commission (SEC) that conducts local elections (gram panchyat, zilla parishad or district council and municipal bodies) in the state said that the amendment in the laws related to local body elections can be made but not for state Assembly elections as it is conducted under the Representation of People Act, 1951 which is a central law.

“We conduct local bodies’ election under four different laws, each for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, village (gram) panchayat etc. and all the above laws have a provision for conducting elections through EVM. Theoretically, they can be amended for use of ballot paper, but for this the state will have to consult the SEC and the commission will have to make the request officially,” said a senior official from the SEC, requesting anonymity.“However, the state assembly elections are conducted under a central law. It means the state government has no purview to make any amendment related to assembly polls,” the official added.

Another official said giving the option of EVM as well as ballot paper to the voters is practically not possible. “The state cannot allow half of the polling through EVM and another half through ballot paper. It is not feasible at all. It can either continue with the existing system of EVM or adopt a ballot paper system,” he said.

Former state legislature secretary Anant Kalse said the state has no right to make any such change. “Article 324 of the Indian Constitution empowers the Election Commission of India to conduct all the elections of state legislatures as well as the general elections. The state government cannot do anything in this case. Even in the case of local bodies elections, it may not be possible for the SEC to act contrary to the central law — Representation of People Act, (which has provision for conducting elections through EVM),” Kalse opined.

Meanwhile, senior NCP minister Nawab Malik said that the decision has to be taken by all the three parties. He said they don’t have powers to make any changes in respect with Assembly elections, but for local bodies a policy decision can be taken.

“It is a policy decision which needs to be discussed among the ruling allies. The state government cannot make any amendment related to state Assembly elections as it is the right of the Parliament, but the election process of the local bodies can be changed, however, for that, we will have to wait for the opinion of the law and judiciary department,” the minority affairs minister said.

Senior Congress minister Amit Deshmukh said the speaker asked the officials to examine the merit of the demand made by some sections of the society. “Some sections of the voters demanded to be given a choice on how to vote. They also had some legal inputs and arguments which the Speaker heard and asked the officials to examine the merit in the demand. As part of the government, I can only say that a policy or mechanism regarding conducting the elections will have to be completely transparent and without any doubt,” Deshmukh said, who was also present in the meeting called by the Speaker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
According to the Mumbai traffic police data, in 2020, 5,095,478 drivers had received challans for various traffic -related violations compared to the 4,938,485 violations in 2019. (HT File)
According to the Mumbai traffic police data, in 2020, 5,095,478 drivers had received challans for various traffic -related violations compared to the 4,938,485 violations in 2019. (HT File)
mumbai news

Traffic violations in 2020 more than 2019: Mumbai traffic police data

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Despite being under complete lockdown for over six months, the city had witnessed more number of traffic violations last year as compared to 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national Capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, on February 1, 2021. (PTI)
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national Capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, on February 1, 2021. (PTI)
mumbai news

Farmers’ protest: NCP slams Centre over multi-layered barricades at Delhi border

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over converting Delhi’s borders into cantonment areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) on Monday, Febuary 2, 2021. (Sakib Ali /Ht Photo)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) on Monday, Febuary 2, 2021. (Sakib Ali /Ht Photo)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena MPs meet farmer leader at Ghazipur border to express support

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:28 AM IST
After its half-hearted show of solidarity with the farmers who had marched into Mumbai last week, the Shiv Sena came out in full support of the agitation on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tourism industry continues to struggle as international borders remain shut and domestic travel is yet to benefit the travel companies. (REUTERS)
The tourism industry continues to struggle as international borders remain shut and domestic travel is yet to benefit the travel companies. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Tourism, hospitality sectors neglected in Union Budget: Travel federation

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The travel industry, disappointed after the budget announcement on February 1, said the government has completely neglected travel, tourism and hospitality sectors that need an urgent boost for revival
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
mumbai news

Law on ballot paper: Speaker tells Maharashtra to mull possibility

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Maharashtra government may propose a law to have ballot paper as an option for voters during local body and state Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that it was surprising that no action was initiated against the youth leader for defaming Hindutva. (HT Photo)
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that it was surprising that no action was initiated against the youth leader for defaming Hindutva. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks action against Sharjeel Usmani

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, demanding that a case be registered against former student leader Sharjeel Usmani for his allegedly provocative speech at an Elgaar Parishad event in Pune on January 30
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress said it would involve all its active party workers across the city for the drive. (Hindustan Times)
The Congress said it would involve all its active party workers across the city for the drive. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

2022 BMC polls: Mumbai Congress to launch 100-day programme from February 6

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Mumbai Congress will launch a 100-day outreach drive starting February 6, to interact with citizens in all 227 electoral wards of the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court has also expressed a need for a face-to-face probe into Partho Dasgupta’s WhatsApp chats with channel owners and code language used by him in the exchanges. (HT Photo)
The court has also expressed a need for a face-to-face probe into Partho Dasgupta’s WhatsApp chats with channel owners and code language used by him in the exchanges. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP scam case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The Mumbai sessions court, in its January 20 order, has rejected the bail plea of Partho Dasgupta, observing that the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) appears to be the mastermind of the television rating point (TRP) manipulation scam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s air quality had improved marginally on Monday.(HT Photo)
Mumbai’s air quality had improved marginally on Monday.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai records season's highest temperature at 36.3 degrees Celsius

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People taking a group photo at a booth after being administered a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
People taking a group photo at a booth after being administered a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra expects phase 2 to boost Covid-19 vaccination turnout

By Surendra P Gangan and Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:24 PM IST
After a two-day delay owing to technical glitches in CoWIN app, the second phase of inoculation, including frontline workers, will begin at some centres in Maharashtra from Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Mumbai: 3 pose as NIA officers to extort 2 crore from businessman, arrested

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The Kalachowki police have arrested three persons for allegedly trying to extort 2 crore from a Lower Parel-based bullion merchant by posing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court
Bombay high court
mumbai news

Bombay HC nod to resolve standoff between Maharashtra government, private hospitals

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has agreed to resolve the standoff between the state government and private hospitals regarding reserving beds for Covid patients in private hospitals
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Drug dealer Parvez Khan arrested by ATS

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Monday arrested Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of former underworld don late Karim Lala, in a drug case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

Bombay HC orders action against hostile witnesses in all appropriate cases

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has recently directed all sessions courts across Maharashtra to initiate action against hostile witnesses in all appropriate cases, observing that respect for law cannot be ensured by threat of legal action, but time has come to send out a loud and clear message that witnesses turning hostile cannot be ignored or pardoned anymore
READ FULL STORY
Close
A beneficiary receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at Sion Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A beneficiary receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at Sion Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

No multi-speciality infectious hospital in Mumbai, focus on peripheral hospital: BMC

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shelved its decision to construct a 5,000-bed multi-speciality hospital for infectious diseases in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP